Judge orders Eliot Cutler's arrest affidavit sealed

Mar. 28—The details surrounding the arrest of former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler will remain a secret until May 3 or until he has been indicted by a grand jury, whichever happens first.

A Hancock County judge on Monday granted a motion by Cutler's attorney Walter McKee to have the affidavit sealed stating in court documents that his approval came as a result of "the state having taken no position on the motion." The court is based in Ellsworth and Matt Foster is the District Attorney for Hancock County.

The two-time former Maine gubernatorial candidate was released from the Hancock County Jail on Saturday afternoon following his arrest Friday on four counts that he possessed sexually explicit material of a minor under 12. Cutler is 75.

In his motion to seal the arrest warrant affidavit, McKee points out that his client has not been indicted and is not scheduled to make his initial court appearance until May 3.

McKee's motion states that details contained within the arrest warrant affidavit "would undoubtedly be published by the media, adding to the volume of publicity attached to defendant's case, and substantially jeopardizing the defendant's ability to receive a fair trial."

This story will be updated.