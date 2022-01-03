Judge orders Elizabeth Holmes jury to continue deliberations amid deadlock on 3 charges

Ivana Saric
The jury in the criminal fraud trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes informed the judge that it has been unable to reach a unanimous verdict on three of the case's 11 counts.

The latest: The jury notified U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila of the deadlock in a note Monday morning, though they did not specify which of the three counts were disputed, the New York Times reported.

The big picture: The jury is in its seventh day of deliberations. Holmes faces two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

