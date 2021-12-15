Judge orders that Embry-Riddle student remain held without bond, saying he poses a threat

John Hagins, 19, walks into the courtroom for his hearing on Tuesday. Hagins is accused of threatening to shoot up Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Hagins was arrested last week with a folding rifle in his backpack.

A judge on Tuesday ruled that an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University student accused of threatening to shoot up the campus and buying a folding firearm in preparation for the attack will remain locked up in jail.

Circuit Judge Dennis Craig ruled at the end of a more than 2 ½ hour long hearing that there was evidence that John Hagins had beginning in June and up until his arrest last week made statements about his intent to shoot up the university.

“I would find that Mr. Hagins is a high risk to the community,” Craig said.

High-profile attorney Mark O'Mara of Orlando represented Hagins at Tuesday's hearing. O'Mara also represented George Zimmerman, accused of second-degree murder for shooting teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012. Zimmerman was found not guilty in that case, which gained international attention.

Hagins, 19, is charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury, committing of a first-degree felony in furtherance of terrorism, and attempted first-degree murder.

Hagins had been majoring in Aeronautical Science at Embry-Riddle. After his arrest on Thursday, university officials said Hagins has been suspended and cannot return to the campus.

Police stopped Hagins Thursday morning as he left his Andros Isle apartment in Daytona Beach. Hagins had a backpack containing hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a collapsible Kel-Tec semi-automatic rifle. The backpack also contained five loaded magazines each with 17 rounds of 9 mm ammunition for the rifle and an extended magazine with 32 rounds, police said.

Daytona Beach Police stated that John Hagins posted this Snapchat image of a folding rifle along with ammunition and magazines.

A person described as a witness told investigators that Hagins had recently started "talking excessively" about having bought a folding gun that could fit inside his backpack to take to school and "shoot it up," according to a charging affidavit.

Craig said that the charges required that Hagins go beyond just thinking or talking about the deeds and taking some action.

“But statements regarding your intent or plans or things along those lines including specific items like the fact that you went and purchased a folding firearm that all goes to proof of intent,” Craig noted.

The judge noted, though, that Hagins had told police after he was arrested that he had been joking.

“Mr. Hagins during his interview said that he was joking or that was dumb that he did not intend to do that,” Craig said. "But in the circumstances of being in the position that he was in at that time I think any person would have self preservation kick in and make self-serving statements along those lines.”

Hagins, who was wearing the customary orange jail jumpsuit and had his hands shackled to his waist at the hearing, leaned over and spoke to his defense attorney Mark O’Mara. Then Hagins was led out to return to jail.

Attorneys spar on Hagins' motive, social media posts

During Hagins’ hearing on Tuesday, O’Mara said that no jury could possibly find enough evidence to convict Hagins of attempted first-degree murder and he said the terrorism law was so vague as to be unconstitutional.

Police had previously said that Hagins had referenced the Columbine school shooting in Colorado in 1999, But O’Mara noted the testimony from a police officer who said the comment about Columbine came up during his interview of Hagins after Hagins had been arrested.

“That was never said to the friends,” O’Mara told the judge.

Assistant State Attorney Mark Interlicchio countered that it was Hagins who had brought up Columbine.

Interlicchio showed the judge a picture taken in June of Hagins holding a handgun with the caption, “No one come to school on Monday.”

O’Mara also sparred with Daytona Beach Police Detective Matthew Smith, who said the photo of Hagins holding the pistol was taken using Hagins’ phone.

O’Mara said that while it was taken with Hagins’ phone, Smith could not say that it was actually Hagins who took the picture.

Also, one of the officers testifying said they had found Hagins using the N-word in social media, along with a derogatory word for gay people.

O’Mara countered that it was wrong for people to use those words but Hagins had used them to refer to his friends who would use the same words in referring to Hagins.

Under questioning by Interlicchio, Daytona Beach Police Detective Chris Vahey said he asked Hagins why he had bought that particular gun.

“He said he had shot that type of gun prior and he had liked it,” Vahey said.

Hagins, who referred to bullets as “freedom seeds,” bought the firearm on Dec. 8 from a seller on Facebook Marketplace. The seller lived in Dunnellon but had driven halfway to meet Hagins to make the deal.

Hagins paid $1,000 for the firearm along with magazines, a scope and about 800 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, according to testimony. Hagins funded the purchase from the sale of a pickup truck he had bought to repair and also from a refund from the university.

After purchasing the gun, Hagins stopped in a deserted spot in the Ocala area and took a video of himself firing the gun.

Interllicchio played the video in the courtroom which appeared to show Hagins struggling to figure out how to fire the gun before finally discharging a round.

"Eventually, he made a joke about Columbine"

Interlicchio asked Vahey whether he asked Hagins about comments about shooting up the university.

Vahey said that Hagins eventually talked about it.

“He realized that it was dumb and he shouldn’t have said it,” Vahey said. He added that Hagins brought up Columbine, saying that Hagins “eventually, he made a joke about Columbine.”

Vahey said he asked Hagins about whether there was a comment about using a silencer in a library.

Vahey said that Hagins had said “He had mentioned to his friends that you only get a silencer in the library.”

O’Mara countered that Hagins was referring to a meme on the Internet.

Vahey also said that if he had a final exam he would have been studying, not at the shooting range.

O’Mara also said that the reason Hagins had placed the firearm and ammunition in his backpack was because he didn’t have a case for the gun. He said that Top Gun, the gun store and shooting range where Hagins was going to go shooting on the morning he was arrested, requires that guns be carried in a container by people entering the facility.

O’Mara also pointed to testimony that Hagins had left behind about half of the 800 rounds of ammunition when he was about to leave for the shooting range. He also said Hagins had not written any suicide note or left any “manifesto,” which O’Mara said has generally happened in such school shootings.

“He did not put in all the ammunition which I think is very interesting,” said O’Mara, adding moments later. “Generally speaking you take all the ammunition with you, you write the manifesto, you write your suicide note, you do whatever you do.”

The attornalso said that while police have said Hagins was due to take final exam after the shooting range the test was an online exam, so he didn't have to be on campus.

O’Mara asked the judge to allow for Hagins’ release pending trial and to set a bond. He said Hagins could be monitored by GPS and he would be barred from possessing any gun.

Hagins also was the subject of a sexual assault investigation at Embry-Riddle, and although he was ultimately cleared his grades and behavior began to deteriorate, according to a motion by Interlicchio's motion.

O'Mara disputed that characterization, saying Hagins was getting good or average grades in all his classes but one in which he had an F. He said Hagins mental state was not deteriorating.

Interlicchio said if Hagins was released there would be no way to prevent him from buying a firearm from a private seller.

“Custody is the only way to prevent him from owning a firearm,” Interlicchio said.

