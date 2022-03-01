Judge orders Ethan Crumbley to stay in jail, says it's too risky for youth center

School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley has been ordered to remain in jail, despite pleas from his lawyers that he be moved to a juvenile detention center pending the outcome of his case.

"This court cannot find that the juvenile would be safely detained at Children's Village," Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe wrote in his decision. "It is clear that Children's Village is incapable of safely housing this defendant because of the unique circumstances this case presents."

Rowe said the details of Ethan's alleged crime were especially noteworthy.

"The nature and circumstances of the alleged offense are extremely troubling and disturbing," Rowe wrote, noting he placed "great weight on this factor. "The (prosecution) alleged that defendant planned and executed a mass murder at Oxford High School. Allegedly, he killed four students and injured seven others. The alleged facts speak for themselves."

Rowe reached this decision following heated court hearings, during which prosecutors portrayed the 15-year-old as a calculated killer who belongs in jail, while his lawyers argued the teen suffers from severe mental illness and needs therapy, which he allegedly never got.

Ethan Crumbley is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court on February 22, 2022 in Pontiac, Michigan.

Ethan is facing terrorism and first-degree murder charges for the deaths of four students who were killed in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School. Six students and a teacher were injured in the massacre, many of whom are still struggling to recover from life-altering injuries.

Prosecutors say Ethan used a gun that his parents had purchased for him four days prior to the shooting as an early Christmas present.

The parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges for their alleged roles in the incident. A judge last week ordered the couple to stand trial on the charges, making them the first parents in America to go to trial for their alleged roles in a mass school shooting.

Judge Kwame Rowe presides over a placement hearing for Ethan Crumbley at Oakland County circuit court in Pontiac, Mich., on Feb. 22, 2022. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

The Crumbleys have denied wrongdoing, saying they had no way of knowing their son would carry out a mass shooting at his school, that they safely secured the weapon at issue, and that they are not responsible for the students' deaths.

Ethan, through his lawyers, also has pleaded not guilty as the defense moves forward with an insanity defense. His lawyers also plan to pursue a defense strategy that will rely heavily on attacking the parents, who, the defense has alleged, knew their son was suffering with mental illness but did no thing about it.

