Judge orders jail to give 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley organic food after he complained he can't eat anything else

Supporters of US President Donald Trump, including Jake Angeli (C), a QAnon supporter known for his painted face and horned hat, enter the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A judge ordered a Washington, DC jail to give "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley organic food.

Chansley says he hasn't eaten in a week because regular food doesn't fit his religious beliefs.

Washington, DC's Department of Corrections refused his religious accommodation request.

A federal judge ordered a Washington, DC, jail to feed "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley an organic diet after the Capitol insurrectionist complained he couldn't eat food with GMOs.

Chansley, appearing via video in a court hearing Wednesday afternoon, told Judge Royce C. Lamberth that he has eaten only organic food in the past eight years because of his religious beliefs and that his body suffers when he eats food that is not "made by God."

Earlier Wednesday, Chansley's lawyer Albert Watkins asked Lamberth to grant Chansley early release from custody ahead of his criminal trial. He said the Washington, DC, jail holding Chansley hadn't accommodated his religious beliefs, and that Chansley hadn't eaten in more than a week and lost 20 pounds as a result.

Watkins said in Wednesday's hearing that Chansley believes eating nonorganic food "sucks the life out of your body."

Chansley, wearing furs and enormous horns on his head but no shirt on his torso, was one of the most visible members of the violent insurrection at the Capitol building on January 6. A QAnon influencer who also goes by Jake Angeli, he was arrested on multiple charges on January 8, one of the first of more than 230 people to be charged in relation to the riot.

After Chansley was taken into custody, a judge ordered that the jail holding him in Arizona feed him organic food in accordance with his religious beliefs.

But when he was transferred to a Washington, DC, jail later in January, the District of Columbia Department of Corrections denied his accommodations request.

At the court hearing Wednesday afternoon, an attorney for the corrections department said that its religious services division said that an all-organic diet wasn't consistent with its understanding of Shamanism.

Chansley has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. After Lamberth said he would issue a written order later Wednesday explaining his reasoning, Watkins withdrew his request for Chansley's early release.

Prosecutors had opposed his release from jail, arguing in a brief filed before the hearing that he had "escalated the chaos" at the Capitol and could not be trusted to appear in court for his trial.

