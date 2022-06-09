Judge orders July hearing on Meehan death penalty question

Jun. 9—A federal judge Thursday ordered assistant U.S. attorneys to decide by late July if the government will seek the death penalty against Shane M. Meehan, accused of killing Greg Ferency, a city police detective and FBI Task Force officer, last year.

Judge James Patrick Hanlon, U.S. District Court of Southern Indiana, set a hearing for July 28 and ordered U.S. attorneys to notify defense lawyers whether the government will seek an expedited review or have defense counsel go before a capital review committee.

If the U.S. Attorney's office seeks an expedited review, it would remove the death penalty option, with the highest penalty being life in prison with no chance for parole.

If a non-expedited review is sought, it involves several steps in which the government can seek to invoke the death penalty. The defense council would submit relevant materials on the issue, including addressing a capital review committee, which would then determine whether or not to seek the death penalty.

The final decision on the death penalty would be up to Zachary Myers, who is the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

Defense Attorney Monica Foster, after Thursday's court hearing, said she believes Meehan does not qualify for the death penalty.

Foster said Meehan suffers from "brain damage and mental illness."

In court, Foster told the federal judge the defense has submitted 1,500 pages of medical records to the government to show his medical condition. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay Karwoski said the federal trial team expects to have a decision on whether or not to seek the death penalty within 45 days.

Karwoski declined comment after the hearing, saying federal attorneys do not comment on court proceedings. Other federal attorneys on the case include William McCloskey, who was absent at the hearing due to illness, and Kathryn Olivier. Defense counsel includes Foster, Joe Cleary and Gwen Beitz.

It has been six months since a federal grand jury indicted Meehan, who is charged with premeditated murder of a federal officer, attempted arson on federal property, and use/carry/discharge of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence causing death.

The murder and firearm charges are punishable by death or life imprisonment.

The charges stem from the July 7, 2021 shooting death of Ferency at the FBI office in Terre Haute. The government alleges Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the building, got out of his truck and threw a Molotov cocktail at the office building. Ferency then walked outside and was confronted by Meehan, who shot Ferency.

