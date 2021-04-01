Judge Orders Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ Off the Market

Eriq Gardner
·3 min read

A federal judge has swooped in to stop Lil Nas X’s limited edition satanic-themed Air Max 97 shoes from being sold, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Earlier this week, after Lil Nas X introduced a shoe that may contain actual human blood, Nike filed a trademark lawsuit against MSCHF Product Studio, the New York-based design company the rapper partnered with to launch the shoes. Nike then followed up with a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. In its suit, the shoe giant claims that the Satanic association will dilute its famous marks.

In a letter to the judge late yesterday, MSCHF’s attorneys at the high-powered law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton argue that these 666 pairs of shoes are “not typical sneakers, but rather individually-numbered works of art that were sold to collectors for $1,018 each.”

MSCHF asserts that just like an earlier limited-edition of Jesus Shoes, these will be displayed in artistic collections, perhaps in museums. (In court papers, Nike has left open the possibility of amending its complaint to include a claim over Jesus Shoes, t0o.) It further contends that confusion isn’t likely given the sophistication of purchasers.

At a hearing Thursday morning, Nike’s lawyers stressed that it had “submitted evidence that even sophisticated sneakerheads were confused,” adding that it has also shown that the general consumership is boycotting Nike because it thinks that Nike is associated with this shoe. “We have submitted numerous evidence that some consumers are saying they will never buy Nike shoes ever again,” said Nike’s attorney.

MSCHF asserts that just like an earlier limited-edition of Jesus Shoes, these will be displayed in artistic collections, perhaps in museums. (In court papers, Nike has left open the possibility of amending its complaint to include a claim over Jesus Shoes, too.) It further contends that confusion isn’t likely given the sophistication of purchasers.

At a hearing this morning, Nike’s lawyers stressed that it had “submitted evidence that even sophisticated sneakerheads were confused,” adding that it has also shown that the general consumership is boycotting Nike because it thinks that Nike is associated with this shoe. “We have submitted numerous evidence that some consumers are saying they will never buy Nike shoes ever again,” said Nike’s attorney.

“How much tarnishment is required?” asked U.S. District Court Judge Eric Komitee.

“There’s no bright line but the more famous the mark — and we think Nike’s swoosh is one of the most famous marks of all time — the more protection it is afforded,” responded Nike attorney Kyle Schneider.

As to MSCHF, Judge Komitee pushed the defendant to lay out the First Amendment arguments and precedent for why the modified shoes should get a pass.

MSCHF’s attorneys pointed to the Rogers test, among other defenses. That test directs judges to examine whether use of a mark has artistic relevance, and if so, whether the work is explicitly misleading. Other cases that have come up include one over a nude photo shoot of a Barbie doll. “There’s no statements that Nike is affiliated,” MSCHF’s lawyer told the court.

MSCHF also says that all but one of the shoes have already gone out. “There’s no basis for a recall,” the judge was told. “They are not doing this for money. It’s about the message.”

Nike responds that MSCHF is trying to build a brand, that the shoes are being sold on the secondary market, and that stars like Miley Cyrus have gotten involved. Nike also suspects that some of the shoes may have been shipped after the lawsuit was filed.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Komitee ruled that Nike has made a showing sufficient for a temporary restraining order. A hearing to consider a longer-lasting preliminary injunctive will follow, but the judge says that Nike has shown a likelihood of prevailing on the merits of its trademark claims. Nike’s request for relief is granted, although some clarity on the scope of the TRO may come from a written order soon to be issued.

More from Sportico.com

Recommended Stories

  • Satan shoes? Sure. But Lil Nas X is not leading American kids to devil-worship

    This whole controversy is part of a long history of misdirected moral outrage that blames artists for the social ills of society The musician recently sold a limited run of 666 Satan-themed sneakers, each reportedly made with a single drop of human blood. Photograph: MSCHF Lil Nas X, a 21-year-old musical artist first famous for his rap/country hit Old Town Road, has ruffled quite a few feathers with the release of the video for his new single Montero: Call Me By Your Name. He’s long been a controversial online figure, due in part to his charming and frenetic social media presence and the homophobic attacks he has received since proudly and publicly announcing that he is gay, has been gay, and will remain gay until the world stops spinning. Absurd conspiracy theories have followed him - from claims that he is brainwashing kids into queerness to his potential ties to the ever-present Illuminati. Lil Nas X has embraced the hate and conspiracy with his latest song and the accompanying video, which satirically doubles down on the idea that his sexual orientation will send him to hell by visually traveling there himself, lap-dancing for the devil, and usurping him as the king of the underworld. This, along with his limited release of custom Satanic-themed sneakers made with a trace amount of human blood, has brought a furor of condemnation and fresh conspiracy theories that Lil Nas X worships the devil, is trying to brainwash children, and/or has ties to secretive and sinister organizations. This use of satanic images, and the attacks on the artist flaunting them, is nothing new. It is part of a long history of misdirected moral outrage in the United States, one that blames artists for the social ills of society while ignoring the real reasons young people turn away from religion or act outside of the confines of the dominant culture. The controversy also shows a lack of understanding of the origins of the hodgepodge character of Satan and the imagery that has become associated with the fallen angel. If the story of a potentially Satan-worshiping artist leading the youth astray sounds familiar, it’s because this tune has been played to death. From the bat-biting Ozzy Osbourne to the cryptically named Memphis rap group Three Six Mafia, parents have railed and rallied against innumerable artists over the last few decades. The “satanic panic” has been around for centuries and Christian accusations of devil-worshiping have historically been leveled against women, Jewish people, and other religious groups. Aja Romano, a culture writer at Vox, discussed its modern incarnation in a recent article: Modern evangelical Christianity is largely influenced by the kind of epic Christian fantasy that emerged during the 1980s when writers like Frank Peretti turned the concept of “spiritual warfare” into, ironically, a kind of Dungeons and Dragons-like role play that saw good Christians quite literally fighting and defeating actual demons … that version of Christianity spread like wildfire across the country. Overzealous Christians would demonize everything from the aforementioned tabletop game to heavy metal lyricists whose satanic instructions could purportedly be heard by playing their music backwards. This led to the “ritual abuse scare” that started in the 1980s and still lingers today, a pre-QAnon conspiracy theory which held that daycare teachers around the country were sexually abusing children as part of a massive satanic cult. Mary de Young, a sociology professor, recently explained an underlying cause of the panic to the New York Times: More women were going to work, by choice and necessity in the wake of the women’s rights movement and as the country struggled with a recession. Conservatism and the religious right were ascendant, and both emphasized the nuclear family. Good daycare was hard to find … and many parents felt guilt for relying on it. After numerous lives were ruined, the panic turned out to have little evidence behind it. Artists like Marilyn Manson deliberately played on parents’ fears and adopted the cult-like images that threatened them. Like many of the artists who came before him, Lil Nas X is sporting the satanic aesthetic as a means to court controversy, and to deliver a message about the hellishness of contemporary life and its arbitrary yet harmful social restrictions. The modern understanding of Satan has at least partially been driven by artists like Lil Nas X and Hollywood producers seeking to scare and titillate audiences. The Old Testament itself doesn’t exactly contain the full character of Satan as we know him today; it was later assembled over the years, partially borrowed from the religion of the also monotheistic Zoroastrians. The New Testament introduced Satan more formally, often used as a character to explain away the ills of the world like disease and struggles with mental health; it was also weaponized against Jewish people, with claims that they did the work of the devil. According to Rebecca I Denova, a scholar who studies early Christianity, the image of Satan was later crafted, drawing from the horned Greek deity Pan, and retroactively given shape-shifting powers so that he could take the role of the deceitful serpent who tempted Eve in the Garden of Eden – a relationship that would be used to blame women for various social problems and the fall of man. Much of the other imagery we associate with Satan is fairly modern. For example, the image of Baphomet, the goat-headed man, in an inverted Pentagram has origins in the 1897 work of the occult author Stanislas de Guaita. These images were then purposely adopted by the Church of Satan in the 1960s, and The Satanic Temple in 2012, two groups that don’t actually believe in the existence of Satan but use the image to generate controversy. The Satanic Temple is mainly concerned with issues concerning freedom of religion and spends more time lobbying than worshiping the devil. Much like artists like Lil Nas X, they courted the imagery because they knew it would draw attention. If anything, Christian churches themselves are doing a great job at pushing people away from the pews. In a 2019 survey of young people who stopped going to church, conducted by Lifeway research – a Christian research organization – 73% of all respondents listed the church or their pastor as a reason they stopped attending, including specific reasons like political differences and hypocrisy. While there are many progressive religious organizations in the United States, some of the largest religious institutions have a history of protecting sexual predators, and condemning people for whom they love – while some denominations, including many composed of white evangelicals, have essentially become far-right political factions. Despite all this, the kids are for the most part still living the dreams of many a Christian parent. Gen Z is relatively more “moral” on paper than most previous generations. Members of Gen Z have less sex, and the rate of teen pregnancies has plummeted. They are less likely to use drugs than their predecessors and have turned away from the American pastime of binge drinking. They are more likely to see themselves as activists and more likely to believe that racism is real. While many of these behaviors are ethically neutral and more about the social conditions driving them to prioritize survival above all else, it speaks to the fact that young Americans are not becoming the Satan-worshiping sex addicts that people fear that artists like Lil Nas X will turn them into. They are in fact a generation preparing themselves to face the existential threats of climate change, capitalist overconsumption, and growing pollution-induced infertility. Let them be gay, let them be free, let them have their music. Akin Olla is a Nigerian American political strategist and organizer. He is the host of This is the Revolution Podcast

  • I was a 'Law & Order: SVU' superfan. Then my views on the police changed.

    The deaths of Michael Brown, George Floyd, and others, as well as my growing interest in prison abolition, have changed how I view the crime drama.

  • Dodgers outfielder has home run called back because his teammate had no idea what was happening

    Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a home run that turned into an out because his Justin Turner got confused

  • Physical therapist accused of sexual assault during massage at Carrollton hospital

    A Denton County grand jury returned an indictment this week against the physical therapist in the 2019 incident.

  • Michigan CEO Led Double Life as Drug Lord With Plans for a Cocaine Submarine, Feds Say

    FacebookA high-flying Michigan telecommunications executive led a double life as the financier of a sprawling international drug ring, according to a federal indictment unsealed Wednesday. Among his alleged secrets: plans for “the Torpedo,” a parasitic submarine meant to haul clandestine cocaine across the globe.Marty Tibbitts was the CEO of Clementine Live Answering Service, but he often went by the generic code name “Dale Johnson” in communications related to his work as a drug trafficker, prosecutors say. He was killed at age 50 in a plane crash in 2018. An aviation buff with the pockets to prove it, he founded the World Heritage Aviation Museum in Detroit. He died when the vintage fighter jet he was piloting nosedived into a dairy barn in Wisconsin, taking 50 cows with him.The details of Tibbitts’ double life emerged as part of a federal indictment against Ylli Didani, the 43-year-old alleged leader of the worldwide drug ring, on charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances on a boat in U.S. jurisdiction, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and money laundering. Didani was arrested in North Carolina this week. His cartel allegedly sold cocaine in 15 countries.The two were allegedly at work together on “the torpedo,” a remote-controlled submarine that would attach to the hulls of cargo ships via strong magnets. They planned to stuff the sub with cocaine, track it via GPS, and detach it from the host up to 100 miles off European shores, prosecutors say. A fishing boat would then retrieve the underwater drone and its contents.Tibbitts and Didani allegedly paid an unidentified company $12,000 to develop the submarine via cryptocurrency and wires from an Albanian bank account. The company, authorities said, was unaware of what the “underwater hull scrubber device” was meant for.The Michigan CEO bankrolled Didani’s operation, according to federal authorities, and the investigation that would detail his involvement began in 2015. In 2016, he is said to have issued a check for $864,000 to the cartel, which authorities believe was cashed at a pawn shop or gold exchange business. Later he would fly by private plane to Washington, D.C. to give Didani $350,000 in the dead of night. In all, he would provide the cartel more than $1.8 million, the indictment says.But Tibbitts’ death scrapped plans for the Torpedo and sent the organization into a spiral, with Didani flying to half a dozen countries in search of new financing, which he allegedly found in the UAE. Investigators were already closing in, though. August 2019 saw Dutch authorities seize 753 kilograms of cocaine hidden among bananas from the cartel in Rotterdam; likewise, in February 2020 Dutch police nabbed 644 kilos in duffel bags following a tip from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.Tibbits’ neighbors expressed incredulity at the description of him as a gadget-happy drug lord in interviews with The Detroit News. He lived on Lake St. Clair in Grosse Point Park, Michigan in a 12,000 square-foot house listed for $6.4 million that belonged to a former saxophone player in the Silver Bullet Band.“I think anybody who would hear something like this would be shocked,” a neighbor named Ari Buchanan told the paper.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • How to use apple cider vinegar to help you lose weight, according to dietitians

    While apple cider vinegar won't help you shed substantial pounds, it could assist with weight loss coupled with a healthy diet and exercise program.

  • Trump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

    In the months since former President Donald Trump departed the White House, something of a "cold war" has erupted in his orbit among "competing factions that are seeking to capitalize on their time with" him, a new Politico report describes. The report details how, as one former senior administration official put it, people in Trump's orbit who "didn't like each other four months ago" now "all have a common interest: how to get some coin out of the Trump post-presidency." In fact, Trump himself has reportedly been warned by his allies that he's currently surrounded by people who are all "singularly focused on enriching themselves," Politico writes. "They're competing for his money," a former senior administration official told Politico. "I've told the president, 'You need to be cognizant of this.'" For example, there was reportedly a bit of a "whodunit" among officials when someone appeared to possibly abuse a confidential donor list, to the point that there had to be a warning sent out that anyone who misuses campaign resources could face prosecution. Former aides and advisers have also accused one another of "overstating" their access to the former president in an attempt to land clients, suggesting to campaigns that hiring them might help get them a Trump endorsement, and they're also all "squabbling" for access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Politico says. Trump spokesperson Jason Miller disputed this characterization of an environment Politico compared to Lord of the Flies, arguing that actually, there's currently "the least amount of ally competition or conflict at this point than I've ever seen," since the former president's orbit now consists only of "true believers." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trialMatt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against him

  • A US cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Russia now requires all smartphones and devices in the country to have Russian software preinstalled

    Reuters said Russia viewed the new law as a way to help Russian software companies compete with international ones.

  • Dustin Johnson just sold his Florida mansion with a private island for $16.5 million after a total renovation

    The pro golfer bought the house in 2015 for $5 million. After a total renovation, he sold it for triple that cost.

  • Suez Canal blockage: Captain of Ever Given not aiding probe; calamity's cost tops $1B

    The cost of blocking shipping for almost a week through the Suez Canal, one of the world's busiest waterways, comes in at right around $1 billion.

  • John Mayer has been accused of sexism and racism throughout his career. Here's a timeline of the singer's controversies.

    The "New Light" singer has been criticized for dating Taylor Swift when she was just 19, objectifying Jessica Simpson, and using the N-word.

  • The owners of the Ever Given are suing its operators after the massive ship spent 6 days lodged in the Suez Canal

    The owners of the giant container ship filed a lawsuit against the Evergreen Marine Corp. in the High Court in London, according to The Lawyer.

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Julian Merryweather had to get used to fans in the stands, having debuted last summer in an empty ballpark. The Toronto Blue Jays turned Yankee Stadium as silent as it was during a 2020 season played without fans. Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of COVID-era rule starting starting extra innings with a runner on to beat New York 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz reportedly showed nude photos of women to lawmakers and bragged about his sexual exploits

    CNN reported that Gaetz showed lawmakers, both in private and on the House floor, nude photos of women he said he slept with.

  • J&J finds problem with COVID vaccine batch; NYTimes says 15 million doses ruined

    J&J did not say how many vaccine doses the batch would have produced. The Times said that workers had conflated ingredients for the J&J vaccine and a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca Plc, which is produced at the same plant, several weeks ago. The manufacturing misstep follows manufacturing issues at J&J, which is seen as one of the most important COVID-19 vaccines globally, because its vaccine is a single dose and requires relatively little special handling.

  • Franklin Graham wins court battle after crusade ads yanked off buses in England

    Evangelist was discriminated against on basis of religious views, judge rules.

  • Nord Stream 2 warns of security risks to pipeline from warships, planes

    The consortium behind the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline warned on Thursday about security risks to the project from warships and planes, as the link is nearing completion. The pipeline, aimed at bypassing Ukraine and doubling the capacity of the current Nord Stream undersea gas link from Russia to Germany, has been the focus of tensions between Moscow and Washington, which imposed sanctions against the project. Andrey Minin, a senior official at the Nord Stream 2 AG consortium, told Interfax news agency that the project's fleet has been the target of "regular provocations by the foreign civil and military vessels".

  • Oil companies defeat New York City appeal over global warming

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected New York City's effort to hold five major oil companies liable to help pay the costs of addressing harm caused by global warming. Ruling in favor of BP Plc, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips, Exxon Mobil Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said the regulation of greenhouse gas emissions should be addressed under federal law and international treaties. It rejected the city's efforts to sue under state nuisance law for damages caused by the companies' "admittedly legal" production and sale of fossil fuels, and said the city's federal common law claims were displaced by the federal Clean Air Act.

  • An Asian American woman says Chick-fil-A listed her name as 'China' on her order. The chain says it's a misunderstanding.

    The customer says she just wants to know that Chick-fil-A is taking the matter seriously, adding that she doesn't care about offers of free food.