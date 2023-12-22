Judge orders ‘limited’ interview of juror accused of misconduct in Maya trial

The Sarasota County judge who presided over a civil case that ended with a $261 million award against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital has ordered that a juror be interviewed about his conduct during the eight-week trial.

Judge Hunter Carroll ruled Wednesday that All Children’s attorneys can subpoena juror Paul Lengyel to appear in court on Jan. 3 for a hearing. The ruling comes after hospital attorneys filed four post-verdict motions against Lengyel alleging multiple examples of juror misconduct they claim warrant a new trial.

Lengyel served as juror No. 1 on a six-person jury that on Nov. 9 found that that All Children’s in 2016 falsely imprisoned and battered Maya Kowalski, a 10-year-old Venice girl: inflicted emotional distress on the family: and contributed to her mother’s suicide. It was a decision that gained national and international attention, partly because the case had been popularized in a Netflix documentary film.

Carroll’s order states that the interview will be limited to questions on four issues raised by hospital attorneys. It will address whether Lengyel shared information about the case with his wife, who frequently posted about the trial on social media and attended the trial in person, and whether he disobeyed instructions not to research the case.

He will also be questioned on whether he failed to disclose on a jury questionnaire that he was previously involved in a Broward County child welfare case that could have prejudiced him against the Florida Department of Children and Families, the agency that ordered Maya be removed from her parents and sheltered at All Children’s for three months.

The final issue the hearing will explore is if the juror misled the court when he marked on a jury questionnaire that he had no knowledge of Debra Salisbury, an attorney who represented the Kowalski family while Maya was in the state’s custody. A motion filed by the defense claims that Salisbury represented Lengyel’s wife during a 2007 domestic relations proceeding.

Lengyel could not be reached for comment.

Carroll’s order dismisses other claims made by hospital attorneys, including that Lengyel demonstrated bias by using Nazi-style letters when submitting juror questions about a specific witness and that he failed to disclose being the victim of a crime on a juror questionnaire. Carroll said those were filed after a 15-day window that state law gives for such challenges, the order states.

Carroll also denied hospital attorneys’ request for a forensic examination of electronic communication between the juror and his spouse such as text messages and emails.

“The Court believes an interview of Juror No. 1 is sufficient to address the issues raised by Defendant, and there is no need for invasive discovery such as forensic searches of phones or computers,” the order states.

In a countermotion asking the court to deny the request for an interview, attorneys for the Kowalski family accused their counterparts of targeting the juror in an attempt to undermine the substantial damages award.

“The Plaintiffs pray that the Court not reward Defendant Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for its continued attacks on Juror No. 1 and multiple bad faith attempts to mislead this Court,” the motion filed by attorney Greg Anderson states.

Carroll or another court official and not attorneys will pose the questions to the juror, according to the order, although it states the judge will consider questions submitted by attorneys during the hearing. The interview will be open to the public and is expected to be livestreamed on social media platforms, a contrast from the trial when Court TV and other media were restricted from showing jurors’ faces.

Lengyel’s jury form states that before retiring he worked as a law enforcement officer in the city of Hialeah and has lived in Sarasota County for 11 years.

Hospital attorneys previously tried to get him removed from the jury in the final week of testimony, filing a motion that stated his questions to witnesses showed he had made up his mind about the case before all the evidence was presented. Carroll denied the request.