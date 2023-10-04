Judge orders man accused of operating illegal puppy mill to remain in jail for parole violation

A Lake County parole violation will keep a Center Township man accused of allegedly operating a second illegal puppy mill in Jasper County in jail for about 200 more days.

Magistrate Judge Mark Watson Wednesday found Stevce Rajcinoski of Center Township violated the terms of his parole from his June 2020 conviction for failing to register as a commercial breeder, torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal and cruelty to an animal, all related to an illegal dog breeding operation discovered in 2017 after a raid at his home. Under the terms, Rajcinoski was prohibited from having more than two animals in his possession.

In the wake of the raid, Rajcinoski was charged with 11 counts of felony animal mutilation and 72 counts of animal neglect. He ultimately pleaded guilty to three of the charges and the rest were dismissed. He was sentenced to one year in jail on each count to be served consecutively with 1,094 days suspended and one day of time served before being placed on parole.

Rajcinoski has been in jail since a May 2023 raid of his Center Township home and a pole barn on a property he owns in Rensselaer in Jasper County. Investigators discovered a new alleged puppy mill operation and a total of 41 dogs.

Watson said the charges pending against Rajcinoski in Jasper County Superior Court had no bearing on his Wednesday decision to revoke parole. He also said any admission the defendant made regarding his ownership of the dogs would not further incriminate him in Jasper County.

He further said the defense’s argument a clerical error entered into the court docket June 2, 2020 listing the sentence as one year instead of three years was an obvious clerical error

“It is very clear to me you were sentenced to three consecutive one-year sentences for a total of three years of probation,” Watson said, adding Rajcinoski signed the plea deal so he was also aware of the terms.

The main issue is the disregard for the court order, he said. As part of his probation agreement, Rajcinoksi agreed not to possess more than dogs.

Watson said Rajcinoski “willfully violated the court’s order by having more than two canines. Not only did you possess more, it was significantly more… And it seems that you took steps to conceal that,” Watson said.

“In other words, you tried to evade the court’s order,” he continued.

Watson said he was returning Rajcinoski to the Lake County Jail to serve out the remainder of his prison term. Once he is released from jail, he must immediately report to probation to serve his probation. Rajcinoski will receive credit for 133 days time served.

In Jasper County, Rajcinoski is charged with 41 counts of animal cruelty, all Level 6 felonies, and one count each of practicing veterinary medicine without a license and failing to register as a commercial breeder, both misdemeanors. During the raid, detectives discovered one mountain dog, seven American bullies, 29 French bulldogs, three dead puppies and one decomposed canine in a retention pond, according to court documents.

A pretrial conference in that case is scheduled Nov. 20 in Jasper Superior Court.