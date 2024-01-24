Judge orders man convicted in Olga Truist bank armed robbery to surrender firearm

An armed robbery at Truist, 14490 Palm Beach Blvd., on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, placed Riverdale High School on lockdown.

A federal judge has sided with prosecutors and has ordered that a Lehigh Acres man who in October robbed a Lee County bank, pointing a firearm toward the ceiling and shooting, surrender the firearm.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber on Jan. 19 ordered that Grant Elmore Davis, Jr., 71, surrender the firearm used in the Oct. 31 armed robbery at Truist Bank, 14490 Palm Beach Blvd.

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced Dec. 20 that Davis, also with ties to Mansfield, Ohio, pleaded guilty to armed bank robbery, discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

Davis' sentencing is scheduled March 29. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 25 years in federal prison.

According to the court documents, on Oct. 31, Davis entered the bank in Olga and discharged a handgun while making verbal commands to the teller to give him money from the register.

Davis, wearing a black baseball hat, sunglasses and a denim jacket, wielded a firearm and witnesses said he fired once, but didn't strike anyone.

After he obtained money, Davis fled the bank. He was apprehended by authorities the following day.

The robbery launched a search for Davis and placed Riverdale High School on lockout briefly.

In November 2001, Davis was convicted of armed bank robbery, as well as using and carrying a short-barreled shotgun in relation to a crime of violence in Lehigh Acres, jail records indicate. As a convicted felon, he's prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition under federal law.

