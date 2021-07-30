Judge orders man held on $250,000 bond for Savage Park shooting

Jul. 30—A central Toledo man accused of shooting at a large group of people during a basketball game at Savage Park is being held on $250,000 bond.

Maliek J. Emanuel-Mitchell, 19, of the 1100 block of Avondale Avenue, is charged with felonious assault for allegedly shooting Antonio Boone, 40, around 8:20 p.m. Sunday. He had been out on bond with a pending weapons-related charge from a week prior to the shooting at Savage Park.

Mr. Emanuel-Mitchell turned himself in to authorities on Thursday. He is being held in the Lucas County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Judge Michelle Wagner ordered him to be placed on an electronic monitoring unit if he posts bond. He is also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

On Sunday, Toledo police responded to the park after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for 23 rounds fired, Toledo police said.

When they arrived, they found Mr. Boone suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and he was transported to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators believe Mr. Emanuel-Mitchell, along with two unidentified co-defendants, allegedly "threw some fireworks out and then pulled guns out and started to" shoot into the crowd, according to a complaint filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

Multiple vehicles were hit and more than 15 shell casings were recovered from the scene, according to court documents.

A week prior to the shooting, Mr. Emanuel-Mitchell was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. On July 18, police came in contact with Mr. Emanuel-Mitchell and discovered he was carrying a loaded .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol.

He was released by Judge Josh Lanzinger on a supervised own recognizance bond on July 19 and ordered not to possess weapons. On Friday, Judge Wagner continued the own recognizance bond for this charge.

