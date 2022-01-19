Judge orders maximum sentence in Ruffen's murder

Jan. 19—Rejecting Roger Lee Plumley II's arguments on Tuesday that he had pleaded guilty to second degree murder primarily to protect his girlfriend, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Darl W. Poling ordered the defendant to serve 40 years in prison for the death of Brian Ruffen of Beckley.

Poling cited nearly 100 past criminal offenses listed in Plumley's pre-sentencing report, along with Plumley's failure to take responsibility for his actions.

Ruffen was shot on Dec. 22, 2020, in the parking lot of Venus Lounge in Beckley. He later died of his injuries.

In November, Plumley entered a Kennedy plea, which is a plea by which a defendant recognizes that there is enough evidence for a conviction by jurors but does not admit guilt.

On Tuesday, Plumley told the court and members of the victim's family that he did not kill Ruffen.

"Just let them know, I've been a product of my environment since I was a young man," Plumley said. "Dealing with my brother's death, and I just resorted to drugs.

"It's not appropriate or excusable. And I just want to be honest in this, 'cause I never committed a murder.

"They got my old lady and arrested her, so I took this plea," added Plumley. "And (another man) is probably the one that did this, and I'm accused of it, and I'm sitting here, today, taking a plea for something I honestly never did."

He said his criminal record indicates he had never been charged with murder, prior to being arrested for killing Ruffen.

Defense attorney Robert Dunlap noted that, despite 94 criminal offenses, many were misdemeanors. He asked for a lesser sentence and said Plumley has had Covid and is in a wheelchair at Southern Regional Jail, where prisoners have reported that access to adequate medical care is insecure.

Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield pushed for a full 40-year sentence, citing Plumley's extensive arrest record and the seriousness of the incident which took Ruffen's life.

"Pages three through 17 highlight the defendant's criminal record," said Hatfield. "What we have, essentially is 94 separate incidents, and we're just shy of 100 here, but 94, I would say is one of the highest numbers I've ever seen on a pre-sentencing investigative report.

"He's only 45 years old," added Hatfield.

Hatfield said the seriousness of a crime should be considered on a spectrum when deciding on a sentence, with less serious offenses on one end and the most serious on the other.

"Taking someone's life by far, to me, is on the highest end of that spectrum," Hatfield said.

Hatfield told the court in November that Plumley had argued with Ruffen on Dec. 22 in front of the former Shoney's building in Beckley because Plumley believed Ruffen had stolen a gun that belonged to Plumley's girlfriend, Sarah Michelle Raimey.

Plumley drove to the Venus Lounge parking lot later and shot Ruffen, who eventually died of his injuries.

In October, police arrested Raimey on a charge of first degree murder and accessory to murder. Police reported that Raimey had witnessed Plumley shooting Ruffen in the parking lot but had lied to them during the investigation.

In November, Plumley entered a Kennedy plea to second degree murder. Raimey was released from Southern Regional Jail after Plumley's plea in November, with a number of unidentified items of her personal property being returned to her.

Raimey was to offer a plea of accessory after the fact to second degree murder and agreed to serve a term of probation through the Raleigh Adult Probation Office. It was not reported in court on Tuesday if Raimey has yet entered a plea.

A number of Ruffen's loved ones addressed the court.

"This is tough," the victim's father, Kelvin Ruffen, said. "It's so tough that words can't really describe how I feel and how I feel about this man.

"The God in me want to do right and say right, so I had to get it written down so I don't misquote.

"I want to start off by saying, Mr. Roger, as Brian's father, I forgive you and hope God has mercy on your soul. You took a piece of me I or my family would never get back.

"You took it upon yourself to take something that wasn't yours, not your place. You ruined my life, and yours, for nonsense, something that could've been avoided if you just kept going.

"But no, I guess you wanted to be the bigger man."

Saying he was going "off script," Kelvin asked, "I'd like to know, how big of a man are you, now? This is crazy.

"You have Covid. You lucky. Because some good people already died of Covid, if you get my drift.

"So do I have mercy? Yeah, I have mercy. I hope that you now get exactly what is coming to you," he said, adding that he could not get his son back and that 40 years was not enough time for the crime. "All I can say is, God bless you and keep you and you get everything you deserve, then some."

Kellie Corry, the mother of Ruffen's 11-year-old twins, also spoke.

"I just want you to know that you have taken my entire life, our children's life, not physically but mentally," said Corry, who had been in a 12-year relationship with Ruffen. "I will never forgive you, but I hope that God does, and I will pray that you never have to go through anything like you put us and his family through."

Deonte Ruffen, the victim's brother, said Ruffen had been his "hero" when he was a child.

"You don't deserve to be out (of prison)," said Deonte, referencing Plumley's criminal record. "You never should've been out in the first place."

Carson Ruffen, the victim's sister, said Plumley's address to the court offered the family no closure.

"I don't know why you won't just say what you did," Carson said. "That was the closure we thought we were going to get from you.

"Brian was too perfect for this world, and you just helped him get his wings... I pray you find God.

"He sits high and looks low. I pray you find Him in your heart."

After the family spoke, Plumley once again addressed them but did not admit to shooting Ruffen to death.

"I would like to apologize," he said. "I did not do this.

"(A man) is the suspect that probably did this, and I would just like to apologize for their loss. I have nothing but care for them.

"I apologize to them kids because I did not take that man's life," he said, again suggesting that his girlfriend's arrest had figured into his decision to plead guilty.

He suggested that police had failed to perform tests on his firearm to prove he had not fired the weapon.

Carissa Durant, also the victim's sister, said she and Ruffen did not grow up together, but her brother kept in touch and checked on her and her children via text.

"That was the only big brother I had," said Durant. "My kids don't get another uncle.

"Your family gets to see you," she said, crying. "They get to write you letters, and you can respond.

"You'll never know the pain that we have, and I thank you for that BS apology. We don't forgive you, and I hope God does."

Poling noted that Plumley had entered a guilty plea without admitting guilt but pointed out that he still failed at the hearing to offer the victims and the court an appropriate statement about why the events occurred.

"His comments to the court today are basically, he did this to save his girlfriend," Poling observed. "If that's the case, he believes there's something his girlfriend could've been convicted of, in this involvement, and he's taking this plea to help save her.

"That's a choice he made," said Poling. "And when it comes to sentencing, that's a factor this court will take into consideration, the fact that someone else may have been released from a charge in order to get him to do this."

Poling said Plumley could have presented evidence at trial that would have exonerated him of the charge, if he had that evidence.

Poling ordered Plumley to serve 40 years, the highest sentence under state law. He noted that West Virginia state code permits parole after 10 years in second-degree murder convictions.