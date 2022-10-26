31

Judge orders Meadows to testify in Georgia election probe

A judge on Wednesday ordered the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state's 2020 election.

Recommended Stories

  • How Trump's Former Chief Of Staff Found Inspiration in Clarence Thomas

    We’ve never thought of Clarence Thomas as much of a hope-for-the-hopeless kinda guy, but we have to give him credit: one of his recent decisions seems to be providing the inspiration that some down-on-their luck citizens need to pick themselves up and fight the good fight.

  • Waiting period is baked into gun ballot measure in Oregon

    A waiting and vetting period would be baked into gun purchases in Oregon if a measure on the November statewide ballot passes. If voters approve the measure Nov. 8, buying a gun would first involve the potential purchaser obtaining a permit, which requires a number of steps supporters of the initiative say would save lives. The measure also bans large capacity gun magazines.

  • Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe

    A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to sway Georgia's results in the 2020 election. Meadows, a former GOP congressman, is a key figure in the investigation. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year into actions taken by Trump and others to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the state.

  • Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Trump Georgia probe

    Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, was ordered by a South Carolina judge on Wednesday to testify in a Georgia criminal probe investigating whether the former president and his allies broke the law by trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to media reports. Meadows had asked a judge in South Carolina, where he resides, to quash a petition seeking his testimony issued by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, where the district attorney's office is overseeing the investigation. The court hearing took place in Pickens County, South Carolina, where Meadows resides, because the Fulton County grand jury technically needs a local judge to approve witness subpoenas for out-of-state residents.

  • 3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

    Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court.

  • Ex-politician pleads not guilty in Vegas reporter killing

    Prosecutors said they won't seek the death penalty against a former Las Vegas-area politician who pleaded not guilty Wednesday to killing a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. “Not guilty, your honor,” Robert Telles, a Democrat who has been stripped of his elected position, responded during his arraignment on an indictment in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Telles, 45, appeared with his new lawyer, Ryan Helmick, who Telles hired to replace deputy public defenders initially named to his case at taxpayer expense following a declaration by Telles that he was unable to afford a lawyer.

  • Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify in Georgia's election meddling probe: judge

    A South Carolina judge says former Trump aide Mark Meadows has to answer Georgia district attorney Fani Willis' questions about the 2020 election.

  • Kyle Richards says cooking on camera for 'Real Housewives' means she never fails to 'burn something'

    The "Halloween Ends" star opens up about her love of tacos and her worst kitchen disasters.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Holds Nuclear Drills After Biden Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia carried out military exercises simulating a retaliatory nuclear strike as President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin that any use of a nuclear weapon would be an “incredibly serious mistake.” Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayAs he oversaw the drills, Pu

  • Fracking ban welcomed near UK's only shale gas wells

    Campaigners and Tory MPs in Lancashire praise Rishi Sunak's decision to reinstate a fracking ban.

  • "I Married Her Because She Was Pretty Enough And I Liked Being Around Her," And 20 Other Stories From People Who Married Their "Last Resort" Person

    "I married someone I considered kind of a settle at first. I hadn't had a relationship in over a year and met a woman at a bar and thought, She's pretty enough and I like being around her. The thing is, we grew together, and I have a very successful and happy marriage despite her not initially knocking my socks off. At no point in our relationship was it so bad I didn't want to be in the relationship anymore. "View Entire Post ›

  • John Fetterman’s Disaster Shows Why Debates Might Go Extinct

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWednesday night’s U.S. Senate debate in Pennsylvania raised even more concerns regarding John Fetterman’s health and fitness for office, but it also raised questions about the way we judge candidates.Are political debates still a worthwhile exercise that give voters a better sense of the candidates and their policies, or are they a low-budget game show that rewards the best entertainer? Whatever the answer, the notion that debates are a s

  • Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election inquiry

    Meadows had been resisting a subpoena issued by Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the criminal inquiry.

  • City Notes: Veterans Memorial dedication inspiring reflections

    Like so many Westerville families, I am grateful to have a strong family history of service to this country.

  • New woman to say Herschel Walker took her to clinic for abortion

    Lawyer Gloria Allred to introduce woman to media on Wednesday afternoon as controversy swirls over Georgia Senate candidate

  • Longtime Nashville Banner, Tennessean sports columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78

    Former Tennessean, Nashville Banner columnist Joe Biddle was a member of the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame. He died at 78.

  • Meadows resisting Atlanta-area subpoena in Trump election probe

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' probe includes an expansive inquiry into Trump’s wide-ranging effort to subvert the election, as well as issues specific to Georgia.

  • Ingersoll Rand (IR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

    Ingersoll (IR) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • On witness stand, Trump ally denies foreign influence charge

    A California billionaire known as an ally of Donald Trump used his testimony at his federal trial on Monday to question Trump's leadership on foreign policy, saying the former president was clueless about the dynamics in the Middle East. The defendant, Tom Barrack, is accused of using his “unique access” as a longtime friend of Trump to provide confidential information about the Trump administration to the United Arab Emirates to advance the UAE’s foreign policy and business interests.

  • No Man's Sky

    No Man's Sky is an action and exploration game set in an infinite procedurally generated galaxy. Every player starts with a basic spaceship on their own unique planet on its outer edge, with the goal of travelling to its center. Entirely free to set course for any distant mountain peak or star in the sky, players will discover countless never before seen wonders, on worlds never before visited, all generated by No Man’s Sky’s procedural engine. Exploring a dangerous frontier, they’ll face fe