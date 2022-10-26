Judge orders Meadows to testify in Georgia election probe

Reuters
Mark Meadows, Donald Trump's former White House chief of staff, was ordered by a South Carolina judge on Wednesday to testify in a Georgia criminal probe investigating whether the former president and his allies broke the law by trying to overturn the 2020 election, according to media reports. Meadows had asked a judge in South Carolina, where he resides, to quash a petition seeking his testimony issued by a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, where the district attorney's office is overseeing the investigation. The court hearing took place in Pickens County, South Carolina, where Meadows resides, because the Fulton County grand jury technically needs a local judge to approve witness subpoenas for out-of-state residents.