Judge orders mental evaluation of man arrested in West Side armed standoff on balcony

A magistrate judge has ordered a mental health screening for a man accused of firing a rifle from the balcony of a West El Paso apartment last week.

Magistrate Judge Sara Priddy appeared ready to lower the suspected shooter's bond of $2,500, until he started talking during a teleconference bond hearing on Friday, Sept. 29.

More: Peter Pacillas named new El Paso police chief

“I really believe there is a conspiracy," the defendant said before going on about a conspiracy involving his mother, police and others supposedly regarding high-tech weapons made in Mexico and sent to the United States.

El Paso police arrested the man on a misdemeanor charge of discharge of a firearm after an armed confrontation during a rainstorm on Sept. 26 at the Colores Del Sol apartments at 7133 N. Mesa St. near Resler Drive. The El Paso Times is not naming the man because he could be suffering from a mental illness.

Tense standoff with rifleman at West Side apartment

About 5:30 p.m., police responded to a call that a man allegedly armed with a rifle was fighting with his mother in an apartment, Assistant District Attorney Flerida Ruth Zabala said at the bond hearing. The man's mother and sister exited the home.

When officers arrived, the man was throwing items off a second-floor balcony, Zabala said. With the rain falling, the man went onto the balcony holding a rifle with both hands over his head.

"Drop it!" police furiously yelled in a tense scene captured on social media videos apparently filmed by neighbors.

Gun violence: El Paso police seek help to solve teen shooting deaths at Tierra Inca house party

Zabala said that the man had laid down at one point and officers could not see him but could see the rifle muzzle sticking out over the balcony wall when he allegedly fired three rounds into the air. No injuries were reported.

“Defendant’s conduct was reckless," Zabala said.

In the videos, the man later tossed the rifle down as police ordered, took off his black tank top in the rain and yelled skyward about the CIA and Jesus Christ.

Opinion guest column: Texas must prepare for success of the 988 mental health crisis hotline: NAMI El Paso

After hearing the defendant speak at the hearing, Priddy declined to lower his bond and ordered that he undergo "a 16.22" (pronounced "a sixteen, twenty-two"), code for procedures in the Texas justice system to determine if a person is mentally ill.

As of Monday, the man remained incarcerated at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Man with rifle arrested in West El Paso apartment balcony shooting