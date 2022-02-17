Judge orders mental health evaluation for suspect in fatal Virginia college shooting





A Virginia judge this week ordered a mental health evaluation for a suspect in the deadly shooting at a local college.

The judge granted the request for an evaluation of Alexander Campbell's in connection to the time of the incident that occurred earlier this month, according to ABC News.

On Feb. 1, Campbell allegedly carried out a shooting at Bridgewater College, killing campus police officer John Painter and college safety officer J.J. Jefferson.

Gene Hart, who is representing Campbell in court, reportedly said during a hearing that he believes his client has undiagnosed schizophrenia. He added that he wants to learn more about Cambell's mental state at the time of the shooting as opposed to learning about his competency overall, the news outlet noted.

Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst noted that videos from law enforcement did not indicate that Cambell had an issue of sanity at the time of his arrest, though she did not push back on Hart's request, ABC News reported.

Campbell's charges reportedly include aggravated murder of multiple persons, aggravated murder of a police officer, first-degree murder, aggravated murder of multiple persons within 3 years and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Cambell is currently being held without bond, according to ABC News.