Judge orders Meta to pay $10.5M in legal fees to Washington

FILE - The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. A Washington state judge on Wednesday, Oct. 26, fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has been ordered to pay $10.5 million in legal fees to Washington state atop a nearly $25 million fine for repeated and intentional violations of campaign finance disclosure laws.

King County Superior Court Judge Douglass North issued the legal-fee order Friday, two days after he hit the social media giant with what is believed to be the largest campaign finance fine in U.S. history, The Seattle Times reported.

North ordered the company to pay by wire transfer, check or money order within 30 days. The money is to go to the state Public Disclosure Commission, which enforces campaign finance laws.

North imposed the maximum fine allowed for more than 800 violations of Washington’s Fair Campaign Practices Act, passed by voters in 1972 and later strengthened by the Legislature. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson argued that the maximum was appropriate considering his office previously sued Facebook in 2018 for violating the same law.

Meta, based in Menlo Park, California, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, the newspaper reported.

The company previously said it was assessing its options with respect to the ruling.

Washington’s transparency law requires ad sellers such as Meta to keep and make public the names and addresses of those who buy political ads, the target of such ads, how the ads were paid for and the total number of views of each ad. Ad sellers must provide the information to anyone who requests it. Television stations and newspapers have complied with the law for decades.

But Meta has repeatedly objected to the requirements, arguing unsuccessfully in court that the law is unconstitutional because it “unduly burdens political speech” and is “virtually impossible to fully comply with.” While Facebook does keep an archive of political ads that run on the platform, the archive does not disclose all the information required under Washington’s law.

In 2018, following Ferguson’s first lawsuit, Facebook agreed to pay $238,000 and committed to transparency in campaign finance and political advertising. It subsequently said it would stop selling political ads in the state rather than comply with the requirements.

Nevertheless, the company continued selling political ads, and Ferguson sued again in 2020.

Meta, one of the world’s wealthiest companies, reported quarterly earnings Wednesday of $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, on revenue of nearly $28 billion, in the three month period that ended Sept. 30.

Recommended Stories

  • Rubio: Releasing oil from strategic reserves is 'dangerous'; not meant 'to bail out the president's party'

    Reacting to President Biden's decision to release more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves, Sen. Marco Rubio called the move "dangerous" and "wrong."

  • Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'

    Bündchen and Brady said that they made the decision to divorce "amicably," and will "continue to co-parent" their children

  • Italy will not be dependent on China, minister says

    Italy will not be dependent on Chinese trade or technology and will safeguard any sector deemed as strategic, the new industry minister said on Thursday. Adolfo Urso spoke when asked to comment on Germany's recent decision to allow China's Cosco to buy a stake in a Hamburg port terminal run by logistics firm HHLA - a company which also operates in the Italian port of Trieste. "We will not put ourselves into the hands of the Chinese," Urso told a journalist at a conference in Rome.

  • Meta fined $24.7 million for campaign finance disclosure violations

    A Washington state judge on Wednesday fined Facebook parent company Meta nearly $25 million for repeatedly and intentionally violating campaign finance disclosure law, in what is believed to be the largest campaign finance penalty in U.S. history.

  • USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush resigns amid criticism he mishandled abuse complaints while with NWSL

    USA Curling CEO Jeff Plush resigned Friday. He had been under fire over allegations he played a role in the NWSL's systemic culture of abuse.

  • QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

    QBE Insurance Group's (ASX:QBE) stock up by 6.1% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually...

  • 2 men arrested after stealing Amazon packages, loading them into Tesla, Atlanta Police say

    During a search of the Tesla, officers recovered marijuana, meth, a firearm, and Amazon boxes with different names and addresses on them.

  • Paraguay opens probe after airplane nose shattered during storm

    Paraguay's aviation authority said on Thursday it had opened an investigation after a LATAM Airline plane's nose was destroyed during a severe storm that forced it to make an emergency landing. Flight LA1325, operated by LATAM Airlines Paraguay, had been caught in severe weather while flying to Asunción from Santiago de Chile late on Wednesday. The tip of the plane's nose was shattered and the windshield had small cracks, the head of Paraguay's National Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DINAC), Félix Kanasawa, told local radio.

  • Coast Guard: 13 rescued from sinking vessel off Virginia

    The 115-foot Tremont fishing vessel collided with the 1000-foot Panamanian-flagged container vessel MSC Rita, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) from shore, the Coast Guard said in a statement. The Tremont sent out a mayday call that it was taking on water and sinking with 13 people aboard that was received by watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Virginia, officials said.

  • Mississippi governor extends Jackson water emergency order

    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has extended the state of emergency over the water crisis in the capital city of Jackson. On the same day the emergency declaration was set to expire, Reeves said the state of emergency he declared on Aug. 30 would remain in place until Nov. 22. Reeves and Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba have traded barbs over how much control the state and city will have to decide on a private firm to operate Jackson’s water system over the long term.

  • Arizona board says it will follow law in partial hand count

    The Republicans on a rural Arizona county board that wanted to conduct a full hand count in the upcoming midterm vote have clarified they will follow Arizona state law allowing only partial hand counts following a harshly worded letter from the state's election director who threatened legal action. “The Board wishes to follow all applicable requirements in statutes and the Elections Procedure Manual when conducting its expanded precinct hand count audit,” reads the Wednesday letter signed by Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby. “That will mean that there will not be a full count of every item on every ballot,” said the letter that the two board members sent to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and State Elections Director Kori Lorick after an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon.

  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me: Do You Know Who This Is?

    After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

  • Federal judge declines to block group from monitoring Arizona ballot drop boxes

    A federal judge on Friday rejected a request to bar a group that wants to observe ballot drop box locations in an Arizona county from doing so, ruling that it would infringe on “core constitutional rights.” U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi ruled against the motion from the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans, which works to…

  • GM pauses paid advertising on Twitter as Chief Twit Elon Musk takes ownership

    General Motors has temporarily paused paid advertising on Twitter, one day after billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk finalized a $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. CNBC was the first to report GM's decision. "We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership," the company said in an emailed statement to TechCrunch.

  • Bolsonaro Claims Unfair Treatment in Election Before Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro ratcheted up attacks on Brazil’s electoral authority after it denied a request to investigate radio stations for allegedly giving preference to his opponent, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMusk Takes Twitter Helm, Enacts Sweeping Change as Deal ClosesMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion a

  • Russia may again block Antarctic marine protections

    Delegations from Russia and Ukraine are among those meeting in Australia this week to decide the future of Antarctica's pristine waters. Conservationists say new marine protected areas and rules to prevent overfishing are desperately needed, but that Russia could use its veto-like powers to once again block progress. Achieving the required consensus for action among this diverse group of 27, which also includes China, the United States and the European Union, has always been an immense challenge.

  • Pro-life KY lawmakers tried to dispel ‘misinformation’ on abortion vote. But they spread more

    Rep. Nancy Tate, Pro-life caucus chair and abortion ban supporter, said a “massive misinformation campaign” run by opponents of Constitutional Amendment No. 2 is “scaring Kentucky’s women.”

  • Zuckerberg to testify in U.S. case against Facebook's virtual reality deal

    In a court document filed with U.S. District Court Northern District Of California on Friday, the FTC listed 18 witnesses it plans to question, including Zuckerberg, Within CEO Chris Milk and Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth. They were also on a list of witnesses submitted on Friday by defendants Meta and Within.

  • State police searching for suspect after girl raped, woman groped along Waltham trail

    Authorities have launched an investigation into a pair of reported sexual assaults that recently occurred along a popular walking trail in Waltham.

  • The Title of Prince Harry’s Memoir May Have a Double Meaning

    See all the details surrounding Prince Harry's highly anticipated autobiographical tell-all.