Judge orders Mississippi city to allow mosque construction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new federal court order says a Mississippi city must allow construction of a mosque, two months after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city on behalf of two Muslim men who want to develop the place of worship.

The lawsuit said Horn Lake officials were motivated by anti-Muslim prejudice when the city rejected a zoning request for what would be the first mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi, which is just south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Hours after the lawsuit was filed in early November, U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills wrote that the suit presented “very serious, and if proven factually accurate, strong allegations of religious discrimination.”

On Monday, Mills filed a consent decree in favor of the plaintiffs, Maher Abuirshaid and Riyadh Elkhayyat, with agreement from them and city officials. He ordered the city to pay the men $25,000 and unspecified attorneys' fees.

Abuirshaid and Elkhayyat are DeSoto County residents and want to develop a mosque so their families and other Muslim families in the county will have a place to worship without having to drive a half-hour or more to Memphis.

Under the judge's order, Horn Lake must approve a site plan review application that the city denied for the proposed mosque, Abraham House of God, early last year. The city also must act on all future construction and permitting applications for the mosque “without any unusual delay and free from any illegal discriminatory intent or effect.”

Heather Weaver, senior staff attorney for the ACLU Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, said the consent decree is “an important victory for religious freedom.”

“It affirms the fundamental principle that the government may not base its decisions on bigotry against a particular faith,” Weaver said in a news release.

In early 2021, the Horn Lake planning commission recommended that the site plan for the mosque be denied, and the Board of Aldermen voted 5-1 in April to uphold that recommendation. Aldermen said they denied the application because of concerns about insufficient water supply for fire sprinklers and the possibility of traffic and noise.

Numerous residents near the potential mosque site spoke against the project during a city planning meeting.

The lawsuit said that city officials “did not work very hard to hide the true reason they denied approval for the project — anti-Muslim prejudice.”

“As then-Alderman John E. Jones Jr. told the local newspaper: ‘I don’t care what they say, their religion says they can lie or do anything to the Jews or gentiles because we’re not Muslims,'" said the lawsuit, which argued the government officials violated the First Amendment rights of Abuirshaid and Elkhayyat.

The lawsuit also argued that city officials violated a federal law that gives heightened legal protections in land-use decisions to people groups that face discrimination. It asked the judge to nullify the Horn Lake officials’ decisions and to order the city to grant the land-use request for the mosque.

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rallies Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting to Discuss Output Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped more than 1% on the first trading day of the new year ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday to discuss production policy.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackFutures in New York topped $76

  • Oxfam India says it's 'severely' hit by ban on foreign funds

    The charity says a decision not to renew its licence will severely affect its humanitarian work.

  • Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports Defying U.S. Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier as the country raises production of revenue-generating hydrocarbons in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016

  • Intelligence Head Gets Saudi Lawsuit Tossed to Protect State Secrets

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a case against a former Saudi intelligence official after the U.S. Director of National Intelligence stepped in and suggested the case would reveal sensitive U.S. intelligence information and would damage national security.The case—brought by a company owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which belongs to Saudi Arabia and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)—centers around a dispute be

  • Israel, in U.S. visa talks, eyes easing access for Palestinian-Americans

    Israel is prepared to permit Palestinian-American dual nationals to transit its territory as part of an emerging U.S. visa waiver deal for its citizens, a top Israeli official said on Tuesday. With U.S.-sponsored peacemaking long stalled and violence simmering in the occupied West Bank and in Gaza, Israel strictly limits access by Palestinians - including to the Tel Aviv and Eilat airports, both a few hours' drive from the territories. Instead, Palestinians coming in from abroad generally make more onerous trips through Jordan and the Israeli-run West Bank boundary, or through Egypt's Sinai desert, which borders Gaza.

  • U.S. jury's mixed Theranos verdict complicates Holmes' potential appeal -experts

    Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is likely to appeal her conviction for defrauding investors in the blood-testing company, but four legal experts say the fact that the jury acquitted her or failed to reach a verdict on several counts could work against her. Holmes on Monday was found guilty https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-jury-theranos-trial-cannot-agree-verdicts-all-charges-2022-01-03 of defrauding investors in the once high-flying Silicon Valley blood-testing startup, but she was acquitted of deceiving patients. A jury found the former Silicon Valley entrepreneur guilty of conspiring to dupe investors and of defrauding three private investors.

  • Letters to the Editor: The clock to criminally charge Trump for Jan. 6 is running out

    It's unconscionable that any investigation of Trump is timed to two-year election cycles, and the midterms are less than a year away.

  • Oyster sting operation has prevented theft since 2016

    If someone stole three tons of oysters from you, I’m sure you’d want to catch the thieves, too. One French oyster farmer decided to take justice into his own hands and developed a creative way to catch oyster thieves, reports Reuters.

  • Biden walks on eggshells as approval sinks, far-left loses confidence, and GOP 'ready to pounce'

    As President Biden and the Democratic party enter a tight midterm election year, some progressives within his own party are considering challenging him in 2024.

  • Man abducted in China at age 4 reunites with family decades later using hand-drawn map of his childhood home

    Li Jingwei couldn't remember his birth name after being abducted as a child, but he remembered how to draw his home village and posted a map online.

  • CNN Reporter Stunned As Trump Supporters Rattle Off Bonkers Conspiracy Theories

    "You don't really believe that, do you?" Donie O’Sullivan asked one Trump supporter.

  • Rachel Maddow Has A Blunt Question For The Republican Party About Trump's Kids

    The MSNBC host wondered who'll be footing the bill now that Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. have been subpoenaed.

  • Shed fire on land of ‘cult’ eyed as cause of devastating Colorado blazes that destroyed 1,000 homes

    Eyewitness accounts report shed ablaze before fires burned more than 6,200 acres just northwest of Denver

  • Illinois police officer pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun, prosecutors say

    Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic desperately pleaded for her life before she was fatally shot with her own gun in a tragic shooting at a northern Illinois hotel last week, according to prosecutors.

  • A Tribe's Bitter Purge Brings an Unusual Request: Federal Intervention

    EVERSON, Wash. — In the snow-packed driveway of Saturnino Javier’s home, a dozen extended family members gathered last week with drums formed from cedar and animal skin, intoning the prayerful songs they had learned growing up in the Nooksack Indian Tribe. For decades, Javier and his family have seen the tribe in northern Washington as their people, their home. But they are now among more than 300 people who are being disowned by the tribe, on the losing end of a bitter disenrollment battle that

  • Exclusive: More than 400 churches close in a decade amid ‘shocking’ threat to parishes

    More than 400 churches have been shut down in less than a decade, The Telegraph can reveal, as senior clergy warn of the “shocking” threat to parishes as “the bedrock of the Church of England”.

  • Homeowners being forced out by Yosemite are seeking help. ‘We don’t know what to do’

    “They are just being inhumane at this point ... no compassion at all.”

  • January 6th May Have Been Only the First Wave of Christian Nationalist Violence

    Largely forgotten—unless we look back at countless photos and footage of the violence—are the Christian banners and flags, the wooden crosses, the impromptu praise and worship sessions, the “Jesus Saves” signs, the Christian t-shirts, and the infamous corporate prayer in Jesus name in the Senate Chamber. Because evidence is mounting that white Christian nationalism could provide the theological cover for more events like it. For several years we’ve measured Christian nationalist ideology by asking Americans a series of questions like whether they believe the government should declare the U.S. a Christian nation, or whether they reject the separation of church and state, or whether they think America’s success is part of God’s plan.

  • The next US civil war is already here – we just refuse to see it

    The right has recognized that the system is in collapse, and it has a plan: violence and solidarity with treasonous far-right factions On the edge of civil war? The political problems are both structural and immediate, the crisis both long-standing and accelerating. Illustration: Anthony Gerace/The Guardian Nobody wants what’s coming, so nobody wants to see what’s coming. On the eve of the first civil war, the most intelligent, the most informed, the most dedicated people in the United States co

  • ‘Racist’ Penn Law Prof Makes Disturbing Claim U.S. Is ‘Better Off With Fewer Asians’

    The Glenn ShowA controversial law professor at the University of Pennsylvania is taking heat—yet again—for her racist comments.This time, Amy Wax was called out for being xenophobic in a recent interview with Glenn Loury, a social sciences professor at Brown University, and was quick to clap back at her critics. But her “defense” only made things worse, when she directly stated that because “most” Asian Americans support Democrats, “the United States is better off with fewer Asians and less Asia