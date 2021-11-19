Mom, son stay jailed while prosecutors appeal release pending Long Branch murders retrial

FREEHOLD - Hours after a judge Friday ordered the release from jail of a mother and son charged in the decades-old murders of two relatives in Long Branch, an appellate judge put their release on hold while prosecutors appeal the order.

Superior Court Judge Joseph W. Oxley ordered the release of Dolores Morgan, 69, and her son, Ted Connors, 49, from the Monmouth County Jail, but before they could be processed out of the lockup, Judge Richard Geiger of the Appellate Division of Superior Court issued a stay late afternoon placing their release on hold pending further order of this court.

"That means they stay in jail until an appeal can be argued and heard," said Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Meghan Doyle.

The judge gave prosecutors 10 days to file the appeal, Doyle said.

Just hours earlier, defense attorneys were applauding Oxley's decision to release Morgan and Connors, saying their clients were “ecstatic," yet worried that an appellate judge could still overturn the decision before they could be released from jail — which proved to be exactly what happened.

Dolores Morgan and her son are accused of the murders of two family members in Long Branch

Oxley cited a hung jury that resulted Oct. 15, after a seven-week trial in the case, and his assessment of the weight of the evidence against the defendants, in ordering their release.

Morgan and Connors, both of Delray Beach, Florida, are charged in the December 1994 murder of Morgan’s daughter, Ana Mejia, 25, who was stabbed to death in her Long Branch apartment, and the May 1995 murder of Morgan’s husband, Nicholas “Bruce" Connors, 51, Ted Connors’ adoptive father, who was shot to death in the Connors’ family home on Van Dyke Place in Long Branch.

Jason Seidman, Morgan’s attorney, said he was highly disappointed that prosecutors are seeking to keep the defendants in jail.

“I just don’t understand the state’s logic," Seidman said. “They just want to continue to incarcerate our clients for something they haven’t been able to prove for 25 years.

”Today should have been a happy day," Seidman said. “Now I have to tell her (Morgan’s) husband, your wife’s not coming home for dinner today."

Jonathan Petty, Ted Connors’ attorney, said he was about to have a similar conversation with his client’s wife.

“She’s waiting to book a flight to come up to see him,' Petty said. “It’s just a roller coaster."

Both defense attorneys said prosecutors listed in their appeal that family of the victims and witnesses in the case fear for their safety if the defendants are released, but the defense attorneys said those assertions have no basis in fact and were not brought up at the hearing before Oxley.

“It’s the state’s position they murdered two people," said Doyle. “It’s our obligation to keep the people safe, and that’s exactly what we’re doing."

Prosecutors filed the emergent appeal with the appellate division after Oxley refused to grant a stay of his release order.

“They’ve done a significant amount of time," Oxley said of the defendants, who have been locked up since January 2020. He said he wanted them to be able to go home for Thanksgiving.

Oxley said the change in circumstance resulting from the mistrial and a change in the weight of evidence as presented at a detention hearing in February 2020 and as it evolved at the trial warranted the release of the mother and son.

“The hung jury and the weight of the evidence, which this court had the unique ability to assess, are a significant change of circumstance," Oxley said.

The state’s main witness, Jose Carrero, contradicted himself at trial 21 times, Oxley said.

And, what was presented at the detention hearing as a confession by Ted Connors to the murders turned out to be a confession by Carrero, given to a friend who testified that police had inaccurately typed up the statement he gave to them in the 1990s, Oxley noted.

Jose Carrero pleads guilty in Monmouth County Superior Court regarding the murders of Ana Mejia and Nicholas W. Connors. These crimes took place in 1994 in the city of Long Branch. Freehold, NJFriday, February 21, 2020

Oxley also cited evidence that the friend, Terrence Malave, had his own handwritten notes of another interview in which he told police Carrero confessed to him that he killed Nicholas Connors. That evidence was withheld from the defense prior to the trial, Oxley said.

Carrero, 50, of Jackson testified at the trial that Ted Connors shot his father and stabbed his sister, and that he assisted. He testified Morgan orchestrated both killings — Mejia’s because she was afraid she would snitch on their drug dealing, and her husband’s to collect on his life-insurance policy and because he was hiring a private detective to investigate Mejia’s murder.

During the trial, the defense attorneys brought out numerous inconsistencies between Carrero’s courtroom testimony and what he told detectives when he was arrested in 2020.

Oxley said Morgan had no prior record, and Connors’ criminal record is two-and-half decades old, consisting of convictions for marijuana possession and hindering apprehension in the early 1990s. He said neither defendant pose a danger to the community now.

Oxley also cited the demeanor of the defendants during the trial.

“They have been courteous, they have been polite," the judge said. “They have been respectful throughout."

Ted Connors appeared emotional as Oxley rendered his decision to release him and his mother. His mother looked straight ahead, her emotional state unable to be discerned from the courtroom gallery. Morgan’s current husband, Dennis Morgan, sat in the courtroom gallery and wept.

“We’ve been waiting, just waiting for it," Dennis Morgan said of the judge’s decision to release his wife and her son. “It’s been 22 months."

Petty, immediately after Oxley’s ruling, said he was “ecstatic, but more concerned for Ted," citing the possibility that appellate judges would overrule Oxley.

Asked to describe his client’s initial reaction to the release order, Petty relayed what Connors told him:

“He said to me, ‘The next time I see my daughter, you won’t be showing me a picture.'"

Seidman, immediately following Oxley’s ruling, said his client was “ecstatic but also reserved because we don’t know what the prosecutor will do.

“She’s waited a long time to hug her husband and her son, breathe fresh air, eat real food and have a night’s sleep without 10 people screaming," Seidman said.

Seidman called Oxley’s ruling “thorough and well-reasoned," and added the judge “clearly wasn’t convinced these proofs were very strong.’’

Doyle said the state doesn’t share that view and will be asking the judge for a new trial date.

“We don’t necessarily agree with his (the judge’s) determination of the facts of the case," Doyle said.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues, unsolved mysteries and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Long Branch family murders: Mother, son must stay in jail for now