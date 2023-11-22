Judge orders new murder trial after witness says he lied in case of 2-year-old boy killed

Tyre Bradbury is led into the courtroom in March 2016 for his trial in the murder of 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr.

SOUTH BEND — A new trial has been ordered for a South Bend man who was convicted of murder for his involvement in the 2014 death of a 2-year-old child when the defendant was 15.

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley ruled that Tyre Bradbury, now 25, is entitled to a new trial, because one of the key witnesses against Bradbury has since said he lied in his testimony against Bradbury.

Bradbury is serving 60 years in prison for his role in the April 9, 2014, shooting death of 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. Bradbury was among a group of young people who had been involved in a fistfight the day before and met at Coquillard Park to fight again.

Bradbury admitted bringing a handgun and a shotgun to the encounter, giving each to one of his companions. Robert Griffin, the man with the handgun, opened fire at Larry Bobbitt. Griffin missed Bobbitt and one of the bullets traveled nearly 400 yards down the street and hit 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. as he played in his front yard with his sister.

John Swoveland Jr., 2, was shot to death in the front lawn of his home on Campeau Street in South Bend on April 9. Police say he was the victim of a stray bullet during an exchange between rival gangs.

At issue during the original 2016 trial was Bradbury's claim that he didn't know Griffin would fire the gun. Both Bradbury and intended target Bobbitt claimed that Bradbury had shouted "Don't shoot!" at Griffin. Terrence Peterson testified for the prosecution that he shared a jail cell with Bradbury and that Bradbury confessed to him that he was guilty and Bobbitt was going to lie for him.

Robert L. Griffin, 19, is escorted from the courtroom Friday after a jury found him guilty of murder and attempted murder in the death of 2-year-old John Swoveland Jr. SBT Photo/GREG SWIERCZ

Peterson wrote a recent letter to Bradbury's attorney saying Bradbury had never confessed to him in jail and that Peterson actually learned key information he testified about from detectives and the prosecution.

Judge Hurley convened a hearing on the matter, but at that hearing, Peterson refused to testify, invoking his Fifth Amendment constitutional right not to incriminate himself. Bradbury asked the judge to force the state to grant Peterson immunity from potential perjury charges if he would tell the truth at the hearing. Hurley did not force the state to grant Peterson immunity, but she ruled his letter and subsequent statements could be introduced as evidence.

The prosecution and detectives denied providing Peterson any information about the case or having promised him special treatment for his testimony in the Bradbury case or any other murder trials he testified at.

Judge Hurley stated in her order vacating Bradbury's conviction that she is taking no position on the truthfulness of Peterson's claims either at or after the trial. But the fact he knowingly exposed himself to perjury charges by saying his sworn testimony was a lie gives Peterson enough credibility to warrant a new trial for Bradbury, she ruled.

Bradbury had also asked Hurley to rule that there had been prosecutorial misconduct in his case, but Hurley said that had not been proven, as investigators contradicted everything Peterson claimed.

Prosecutors, in opposing a new trial, also pointed to the fact the shooting would not have taken place at all if Bradbury had not brought firearms to the park that day.

