Judge orders Oñate protest shooter stay jailed; DA to seek hate crime enhancement

Oct. 13—TIERRA AMARILLA — A state District Judge has ruled that a man accused of shooting an Indigenous climate activist last month outside a government building where local officials wanted to put up a statue of a notorious Spanish conquistador will be held in jail pending trial.

State District Judge Jason Lidyard also found probable cause to move forward with charges against Ryan Martinez, 23, of Sandia Park. The District Attorney's Office intends to request hate crime and firearm enhancements in the case, which would increase the amount of time Martinez could face in prison if convicted, spokesman Nathan Lederman confirmed following Friday's hearing.

He is being charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Sept. 28 incident in which he is accused of shooting Spokane, Wash. activist Jacob Johns in front of a crowd of people and pointing the pistol at Malaya Corrine Peixinho, also 23, who opposed the resurrection of the statute of Juan de Oñate. Much of the incident was captured on videos that have been widely shared on social media.

Martinez, who has been jailed since then, appeared in court in Tierra Amarilla Friday.

The statue had been removed from another location near Alcalde three years ago. Its planned installation outside the Rio Arriba County government building in Española and a related celebration had been postponed after dozens of Native activists gathered at the site for a dayslong protest leading up to the event.

Martinez shot Johns following a prayer ceremony Indigenous rights activists held at the location to commemorate officials' about-face on the statue, according to previous reports including one from a Santa Fe New Mexican reporter who witnessed it happen.

After joining other counterprotestors in heckling Indigenous protesters, Martinez — who was wearing a Make American Great Again hat that day — pulled out a handgun and shot Johns, 42, in the abdomen, according to a New Mexico State Police arrest warrant affidavit.

Prosecutor Norman R. Wheeler argued in a written detention motion that no conditions of release could reasonably protect the public from Martinez while he is awaiting trial.

"The danger to the community cannot be overstated," Wheeler wrote. "The defendant came to a peaceful community event celebrating the fact that a statue of Juan de Oñate, a Spanish conquistador from New Spain whose conquests killed hundreds of those in the Acoma Pueblo, would not be put up in front of the Española County government building campus. ... [He] purposefully sought out this event to attend outside of his local community."

Martinez's defense attorneys Nicole Moss and Marshall J. Ray offered a public safety assessment generated by the court which, on a scale of 1 to 6, ranked Martinez as a 1, or the least likely to commit new crimes or fail to appear if released. The assessment includes a chart that recommends people with scores in his range be released on their own recognizance to await trial.

Some of the same people who had gathered during the rally during which Johns was shot held what they described in an email statement as "a peaceful expression of support and solidarity" for him outside the courthouse in Tierra Amarilla Friday "to support the community that has been so heavily impacted by the violent attack."

Johns remains hospitalized in critical condition according to the statement sent by Janene Yazzie, Southwest Regional Director of the Indigenous rights organization NDN Collective.

Johns' supporters were calling before Friday's hearing for the attack to be charged as a hate crime.

"Jacob's heroism in protecting the lives of innocent people, including children, is important in itself, but there's an even larger principle at stake here: We cannot afford to minimize or normalize targeting lawful, peaceful assembly of people with violent crime because they belong to a different group," Johns' lawyer John Day said in a news release Thursday. It threatens anyone's right to peaceably assemble or simply belong to a faith community."

This is a developing story and will be updated.