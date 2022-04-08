Judge orders paralegal in drug case held without bail

Apr. 8—A judge has refused to set any bail for Sean Brown, the paralegal charged with witness tampering in a high stakes case involving drug trafficking in Manchester.

The ruling means that Brown, 45, will remain in jail on preventive detention until trial or if his lawyer can convince Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Amy Messer to change her mind at a future hearing.

Brown faces three charges of witness tampering involving Zoe Murphy, the girlfriend of alleged drug enterprise leader Marcus Cherry.

Brown has a lengthy criminal record, most involving drug crimes. But none of his New Hampshire felony convictions involve violent crime, according to online court records. In her ruling, Messer wrote that prosecutors have shown that Brown is a danger to the public.

"Who has he ever harmed?" said his mother, Glenda Brown, in a telephone call. "He's not a danger to anyone and they know it."

She said prosecutors are jailing her son to prevent him from helping Murphy.

According to police filings, Brown worked as a paralegal for Murphy while quarterbacking Cherry's efforts to influence the decisions that his girlfriend makes when it comes to Cherry's case.

Murphy has no criminal record, and she would make a star witness if she testifies against Cherry, something both Brown and Cherry have acknowledged in their recorded telephone conversations.

Until recently, Murphy had opted to defend herself, and she spoke to Cherry about being his co-defendant. On Thursday, she told a reporter she was going to accept a public defender.

Cherry faces 10 charges involving the distribution of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in the Manchester area. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could end up in prison for life. Murphy faces only a single charge.

Messer also prohibited Brown from having any contact with Murphy and Cherry, who has been in Valley Street jail since November. Brown is next due in court in June for a routine conference on the status of his case.