Judge orders parents of suspected Michigan school shooter to stand trial

The parents of a Michigan teenager accused of gunning down four students at his school last year will go to trial for allegedly ignoring warning signs which led to the deadly rampage, a judge ruled Thursday.

There's sufficient evidence for James and Jennifer Crumbley to stand trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School, District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges.

In addition to allegedly killing four schoolmates in the Detroit suburb, he's accused of wounding six other students and a teacher.

Ethan Crumbley allegedly used a weapon given to him by his parents as an early Christmas gift, authorities have said.

Lawyers for the parents said their clients shouldn't be held criminally liable because they couldn't have possibly known Ethan Crumbley was planning an attack on his school.