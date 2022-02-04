Judge orders personnel board to rest dismissed hearing for fired Montgomery police officer

Former Montgomery Police Department officer Antavione Ferguson during an interview in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

A fired Montgomery police officer is getting a second chance to argue his case in front of the city's personnel board after a circuit judge ruled the board should not have dismissed his hearing because his attorney was late.

Antavione Ferguson was fired in October 2020 after he appealed a suspension for using a "blood choke hold" to subdue a suspect while other officers handcuffed him in June 2020.

The incident occurred a little more than a month after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd for more than eight minutes, killing him. The city, in their response to Ferguson's Equal Employment Opportunity Complaint, noted the timing of the officer's incident and Floyd's killing.

On June 30, 2020, Ferguson responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a 20-year-old and a woman during which the man pursued the victim on the road.

The man rammed his car into the woman's vehicle on the driver's side, an act Ferguson interpreted as force with a deadly weapon, the former officer said.

The man was verbally combatant with officers and struggled against attempts at arrest, according to body camera footage provided to the Advertiser.

Ferguson asked the man to calm down and put his hand behind his back, before putting his right arm around the man's neck and taking him to the ground.

The man was not injured, and the charge against him was ultimately dismissed when the victim failed to show up for a court hearing.

Ferguson immediately informed his supervisor of the situation that day. Thirteen days later, the supervisor wrote a review of the incident stating that Ferguson's actions were within department policy.

At the time of the June incident, there was no codified policy banning choke holds despite then-police Chief Ernest Finley saying there was. There was, however, a memorandum issued four years earlier denouncing the technique.

It's unclear whether such memorandums from a ranking officer must be codified within a certain period to be an official policy, or whether the distribution of email to rank and file is sufficient.

Two months after Ferguson used the choke hold, MPD added a line to its use-of-force policy banning the use of choke or neck holds.

After Ferguson's supervisor provided a statement to top brass regarding the incident, he was relieved of duty for about a month, and then given a 20-day suspension, a punishment he appealed. Upon appeal, Mayor Steven Reed opted to terminate Ferguson.

Ferguson was to have a hearing before the personnel board on an appeal of his firing in July. Chief among his complaints, were disputes in facts from an internal review and evidence in the case, and what he says is unfair punishment between officers who had similar incidents. At least two officers, who also used a choke hold a month after Ferguson, received no disciplinary actions, according to records provided to the Advertiser.

Ferguson was on time to his July hearing. His attorney, held up in traffic while traveling between Birmingham and Montgomery after another hearing ran late in Jefferson County, was not.

Morrow notified the board his hearing was running over, and would be present as fast as possible, according to email conversations filed in court records.

According to a transcript of the hearing filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Morrow had been late to a previous hearing before the board while representing other officers. Board chairman John Baker said Ferguson would have to proceed, representing himself, or that the hearing would be adjourned.

Ferguson called Morrow who advised him not to continue without him. Baker dismissed the hearing and the claim for appeal.

Morrow filed a petition for Circuit Judge James Anderson to review the dismissal of Ferguson's appeal before the personnel board. Anderson heard arguments in the case last month.

The city's attorney, Bobby Segall, argued Morrow had previously been warned that if he was late again, the personnel board would not wait for him. Ferguson's decision not to proceed by himself constituted a withdrawal of his appeal, Segall said.

Morrow argued his client shouldn't be penalized for his tardiness, nor an issue with the board he had no part in.

Anderson ruled Tuesday that Ferguson "should not have been denied a hearing based on the conduct of his attorney."

"The Court notes, however, that neither the attorney's conduct as reflected in the record, nor any similar conduct should be repeated," Anderson's order says.

The order instructed the personnel board to schedule a new hearing for Ferguson.

When reached by phone Thursday, Ferguson said he was thankful for the opportunity to go before the board again.

"It gives the personnel board the chance to look at the facts and evidence of the case to determine whether the city was unfair in the decision they made in terminating me," he said.

