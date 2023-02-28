Judge orders police to release DNA testing results to family in 1990 cold case

The family of a Charlotte woman brutally killed in 1990 is about to get more information about the case.

Kim Thomas’ body was found inside her Cotswold home on July 2, 1990. She was handcuffed and her throat was repeatedly slashed, police said. Her 10-month-old son was in his crib nearby.

A judge ordered the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Monday to release all completed DNA testing, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

That information will be released to Thomas’ family and their attorneys.

The release of the results won’t be available to the public until Dec. 31 to give police time to complete any ongoing DNA testing in the case, The Observer reported.

Thomas’ former husband, Dr. Ed Friedland, hopes the evidence will exonerate him. Friedland was indicted for her murder, but the charge was dropped. Nevertheless, he has lived with the fact that some people believe he did it.

Last November, a positive DNA match at the murder scene was reportedly linked to career criminal Marion Gales, who is in prison for killing another woman.

Gales did day jobs for Thomas.

