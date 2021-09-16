Judge orders Prince Philip's will to remain sealed 90 years to protect 'dignity' of Queen Elizabeth

The late Prince Philip's will has been ordered to remain sealed so as to protect the "dignity" of Queen Elizabeth II.

Judge Andrew McFarlane made the order on Thursday, saying the will should remain sealed for 90 years. When the time comes to open it, he said it should be done in private and given consideration on if it should be published.

McFarlane himself has not seen or been told the contents of the will, according to Fox News.

"I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills," McFarlane said in a written judgment. "There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family."

McFarlane serves as president of the High Court’s family division, making him the custodian of a safe holding 30 envelopes. Each envelope contains the sealed will of a deceased royal, including Elizabeth, the late queen mother, and Princess Margaret, the queen’s sister, who both died in 2002.

Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99 after nearly 75 years of marriage to the queen, who is 95. Philip died of "old age," according to a copy of his death certificate obtained by the Telegraph.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their condolences upon hearing the news of Philip's death, saying, "His legacy will live on."

The Courts and Tribunals Judiciary did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

