Judge orders probation for man who fired shotgun at Willmar home after he was shot in face during altercation

Jul. 5—WILLMAR

— A

St. Cloud

man who fired a shotgun toward a residence after he was shot in the face during a November 2022 altercation over a cellphone was sentenced to five years of probation. A prison sentence of 12 months and one day was stayed.

Jaedon Craig Stewart Marshall, 22, appeared in Kandiyohi County District Court remotely for sentencing on May 22.

He had originally been charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, second-degree riot armed with a dangerous weapon and intentional discharge of a firearm endangering safety for the incident at a southeast Willmar residence.

Marshall pleaded guilty March 5 to second-degree riot armed with a weapon. Per the plea agreement, the other two felony charges were dismissed. Both state prosecutors and Marshall's public defender agreed that Marshall will have no further initially executed jail time.

Judge Stephen Wentzell also sentenced Marshall to 10 days of jail with full credit. He will not have to serve the prison time that was stayed if he complies with all sentencing conditions.

Conditions for Marshall's supervised probation include having no contact with victims, staying a reasonable distance away from the victim's residence, and being evaluated for a cognitive skills training program. Marshall will also have to undergo random drug screenings and is barred from using or possessing firearms, ammunition or explosives.

Marshall was also ordered to pay a $500 fine.

In his statement to the court, Marshall said he was willing to do what it takes to move on.

"What I did was foolish," he said adding that the shooting taught him an important lesson. "I learned not to take matters into my own hands," he said. "I was shot in the face and nearly lost my life."

Judge Wentzell agreed, noting how lucky Marshall was. Before sentencing, Wentzell said he hoped the terms of Marshall's probation would teach him to make better decisions for himself and those around him.

Wentzell commended Marshall for having a relatively clean record before the shooting. Marshall's public criminal history shows only one misdemeanor conviction in March 2022 in Stearns County for careless driving.

According to the criminal complaint in the shooting, Willmar police were dispatched to an area of Third Street Southeast in Willmar. A news release from the Willmar Police Department at the time said officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Third Street Southeast around 11:12 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2022. However, court documents have the date of the listed offense as Nov. 6.

Multiple witnesses at the scene were interviewed by police. According to court records, several people were downstairs in the basement of a Willmar residence when Marshall approached the building and knocked on a window.

Words were exchanged through the window before some people in the residence went outside and an altercation ensued. A 15-year-old male detained by police at the house had allegedly grabbed a handgun from the residence and chambered a round before going outside, according to witness accounts in the criminal complaint.

Outside, the 15-year-old juvenile and Marshall then pulled guns on each other and began firing. Marshall suffered an injury in the head and neck area.

A female juvenile who had arrived at the residence with Marshall to retrieve her cellphone told police that, after shots were fired, three other males were able to get Marshall on the ground and the juvenile with the gun had pointed it at the back of Marshall's head.

Marshall was then able to get back up and retrieved a shotgun from a vehicle before shooting twice in the direction of the residence, according to the complaint. Marshall, the juvenile female and two other parties then got in the vehicle and drove away.

A Meeker County sheriff's deputy pulled them over later and identified Marshall, who had already been treated at the St. Cloud Hospital for a gunshot wound.