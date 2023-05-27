Judge orders psych evaluation for woman charged in Michigan synagogue attack

A Royal Oak judge ruled Friday that a Clinton Township woman charged in attacks against two religious centers in metro Detroit will undergo an competency and criminal responsibility evaluation.

Randi Lucille Nord, 35, whose case has garnered national attention in recent weeks from security experts, remains at the Oakland County Jail after appearing via video for a probable cause conference Friday in 44th District Court before Judge Derek Meinecke.

Randi Lucille Nord, 35, of Clinton Township, appears from jail via video on a Zoom broadcast during her arraignment May 3 in connection with vandalism of the Woodward Avenue Shul, a synagogue in Royal Oak, Michigan, on April 27, 2003. A Nazi swastika and the word "AZOV" was seen spray painted on the Jewish center. She said she wanted to pin the blame on Azov, a Ukrainian militia, police said.

Nord faces a felony charge of ethnic intimidation and a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of a building in the April 28 antisemitic vandalism of a Royal Oak synagogue, Woodward Avenue Shul, where a Nazi symbol and the phrase "AZOV" was spray painted on its wall. Nord told police she was trying to pin blame for the attack on Ukraine by trying to implicate Azov, a militia in Ukraine some have said has neo-Nazi beliefs.

Nord is also charged in the March 15 arson of a Scientology center in Farmington Hills. In that case, Nord had her bond revoked this month by Judge Nanci Grant of Oakland County Circuit Court. Her court-appointed attorney, Kerry Phillips, said Friday during the brief court hearing that she has been referred for a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation in the Farmington Hills case as well. Phillips did not respond to an email this week seeking comment on Nord.

Nord lived for two years in Serbia and then returned to Michigan in March, Royal Oak Detective Dan Pelletier testified earlier this month. Her family has said she made violent threats to them and was homeless, Pelletier said. She also has traveled to Yemen and Turkey and wanted to foment a war in Hamtramck by importing weapons from Turkey, Ukraine and Russia, Pelletier said.

Pelletier said Nord told him: "I'm trying to commit a slew of hate crimes and blame all of them on Azov battalion.'"

He testified "Nord explained that she was blaming Azov, 'so that everybody gets pissed at that the United States is involved in Ukraine.' She stated 'I'm trying to get everybody scared and trying to get everybody hyped up.' ... Nord said her goal was, 'pretty much trying to foment a war in a lot of ways.'"

Her case has drawn interest because of its ties to the war between Ukraine and Russia. The image in the header of her Twitter profile reads "Visit the USSR."

Aric Toler, director of training and research at Bellingcat, a Netherlands-based investigative journalism group whose work has appeared in the New York Times this year on other cases, wrote a thread on Twitter about Nord. Others dug through her various online profiles that indicate her membership in far left groups such as Workers World Party; she gave a speech in 2017 with a conference held by the group criticizing U.S. policy in Yemen.

Nord has written often over the years about foreign policy issues for leftist publications such as Mint Press and some Iranian media outlets such as Tehran Times and Press TV, according to her profile on Muck Rack. She was outspoken against the U.S. government's foreign policy and criticized U.S. allies such as Ukraine and Saudi Arabia. In a 2018 interview with the online outlet Black Agenda Report, she described herself as "from a working-class family in metro Detroit." She said she cofounded a media website called Geopolitics Alert.

Randi Lucille Nord, 35, of Clinton Township, appears from jail via video during a court hearing on May 12, 2023 in 44th District Court, accused of vandalism of the Woodward Avenue Shul, a synagogue in Royal Oak, Michigan, on April 27. A Nazi swastika and the word "AZOV" was seen spray painted on the Jewish center. She said she wanted to pin the blame on Azov, a Ukrainian militia, police said.

Nord said observing people struggle economically in Detroit and Hawaii influenced her politics.

"All of this and watching the Iraq war unfold as a teenager really set the anti-imperialist path for me," she said. "I know that US imperialism is really the biggest threat to not only world peace but sustainability and growth around the globe."

Pelletier said Nord has a high degree of intelligence and was plotting to attack the Scientology center while in Serbia. Nord was on a tether in the Scientology case, which she cut off when she committed the attack on the synagogue, he said.

Meinecke said he will later set the next court date for Nord.

