Judge orders psychiatric exam for Gavin Perkins, accused of killing mother in 2018

A judge from Jefferson Circuit Court ordered a new outpatient psychiatric exam Monday for Gavin Perkins who at one point was charged in the 2018 killing of his mother.

Perkins' case was dismissed in 2021 after a judge twice ruled him incompetent to stand trial. In April, he was subsequently ordered to treatment at Central State Hospital, a psychiatric facility in La Grange.

The Kentucky Attorney General's office indicted Perkins before his scheduled release in June. Prosecuting attorney Ramsey Dallam was not immediately available for comment.

Ruth Perkins, 69, was killed April 23, 2018, from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

Defense attorney Sheila Seadler declined to comment on the order as of Wednesday morning.

