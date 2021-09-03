Judge orders public release of hearing transcript

Sep. 3—A transcript of the preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing six people and critically injuring the mother of five dead children will be made public, but a Muskogee County judge set no schedule for its release.

District Judge Bret Smith closed the preliminary hearing for Jarron Pridgeon, who faces the death penalty for six first-degree murder charges, after deciding to simultaneously hear a deprived child case during the same hearing as the felony charges.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press intervened on behalf of the Muskogee Phoenix in an attempt to open the proceeding to the public, a right that is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. When Smith rejected that effort, RCFP's Local Legal Initiative lawyer KatieBeth Gardner filed a second motion on behalf of the Phoenix asking that a transcript of the hearing be made public.

District Judge Timothy King, during a hearing conducted Thursday in conjunction with Pridgeon's district court arraignment, said he would review the transcript once it is complete and redact material related to the juvenile case.

Assistant District Attorney Larry Edwards said he believed information related to the juvenile matter would be minimal and would not take long to redact.

Gardner argued in her motions to open the preliminary hearing and to make the transcript of that proceeding available to the public that courtrooms should be closed only when the government can prove there is a compelling reason to do so. That right, she said, "can be overcome only by 'an overriding interest based on findings that closure is essential to preserve higher values and is narrowly tailored to serve that interest.'"

Gardner said the absence of any written order providing notice of Smith's decision to conduct the juvenile and criminal matters simultaneously and restrict public access subverted First Amendment principles of a free press. Releasing the transcript of that hearing, she said, will serve as a remedy for what she described earlier as a "criminal proceeding that was improperly closed to the media and the public."

King ordered the transcript be prepared and made available to Pridgeon and members of the press and the public at the court's expense.