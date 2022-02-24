Judge orders inquiry into whether Ghislaine Maxwell juror lied about sex abuse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Place
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alison Nathan
    American judge
(Independent)
(Independent)

The judge who oversaw the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has ordered one of the jurors to appear in court for questioning.

On Thursday, Judge Alison Nathan ordered Juror 50 to “give testimony under oath in response to the Court’s questions” at a hearing on 8 March.

Juror 50 has previously spoken to the press under the name Scotty David, revealing he had personally suffered sexual abuse as a child. Lawyers for Maxwell have publicly accused him of not truthfully answering a questionnaire during jury selection.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories