Judge orders raided Pine Brook businesses to close temporarily as DA seeks to shut them down

Nov. 15—A Lackawanna County judge on Monday ordered a Pine Brook tire shop and adjacent barber shop to close pending a hearing this month, days after a drug investigation culminated in a raid of the property.

Deputy District Attorneys Drew Krowiak and Michael McGrath seek to shutter Pop's Tires and Prime Kutz Barber Shop as a "drug nuisance" and "public nuisance" for at least one year, according to court filings.

Judge Terrence Nealon ordered the two businesses at Capouse Avenue and Ash Street to cease operations. The operators of the two businesses and the property's owner have until Monday afternoon to respond. A hearing, should one be necessary, will be scheduled Nov. 28.

The city police were dispatched to the area at least 16 times between Aug. 13, 2021, and Sept. 14. Those calls include fights, shootings, assaults and drug use, police said.

An informant made 10 controlled purchases of drugs from people who work at and own the two businesses during a monthslong criminal investigation that resulted in raids Friday, the seizure of drugs and a stolen gun and criminal charges against four people from Scranton, the police said.

Almon Hopkins, 41, James Gardner, 34, Freddie Lee Mealing, 34, and Hassanah Coleman, 43, were detained at the tire shop Friday and face various charges, including drug counts. Coleman was released at the scene and told she would be charged through a summons.

Hopkins, Gardner and Mealing remain at the Lackawanna County Prison. Preliminary hearings are scheduled Dec. 1.

Authorities alleged they found 146 grams of marijuana, seven tablets of Xanax, 1 gram of cocaine, 2 1/2 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 24 pills of MDMA, or ecstasy, at the tire shop.

A black backpack, identified by officers as a "stash bag" noticed during at least three of the controlled purchases police made, was moved from the business to a residence on North Washington Avenue. Inside, authorities found 224 MDMA pills, nearly a half-pound of marijuana and other drugs. They also found a handgun stolen from South Carolina.

Illegal activities at the corner pose a life-threatening problem for the police and nearby residents, the district attorney's office argued.

At about 8:35 p.m. Aug. 8, roughly 20 shots rang out in the area, according to a police report. Casings from different caliber handguns were scattered along the pavement. No one was hit but some bullets found a mark. Two rounds struck 1011 Capouse Ave. and one vehicle had a bullet hole.

A year earlier, on Aug. 13, 2021, police responded to another shooting at the tire shop and found Ferrew Atkins bleeding in a chair from two gunshot wounds. He survived the encounter.

Alfred R. Robinson, listed in state documents as owner of the tire shop and co-owner of the barber shop, identified himself as the shooter and told officers he shot Atkins because he tried to fight a customer with a pipe.

Robinson, who is also listed as a defendant in the civil case to close the businesses, was charged with a gun crime and sentenced in October to 18 to 36 months behind bars. He remains at the county jail.

The court paperwork also names as defendants Corey McCullough, who records indicate is a co-owner of the barber shop, and property owners Mohammed Iftekharuddin and Afzal Jahan Sheikh.

McCullough denied drug activity at the barber shop and said shootings in the area had nothing to do with them.

"We can't control anything that happens outside," McCullough said.

Iftekharuddin said, "Let me get the letter then I'll go from there."

Meanwhile, the property remains condemned because of electrical hazards and a nonfunctioning fire alarm system, according to city paperwork.

