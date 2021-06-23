Judge orders release of 7 detained over Lebanon port blast

FILE -- In this Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, an injured man walks at the explosion scene that hit the seaport, in Beirut Lebanon. A Lebanese prosecutor Wednesday, June 23, 2021, ordered the release of seven people who were detained after last year’s deadly massive blast at Beirut’s port, the state media reported. The official said the head of the customs department, his predecessor and the port’s director general at the time will remain in custody. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
BASSEM MROUE
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese prosecutor Wednesday ordered the release of seven people who were detained after last year’s deadly massive blast at Beirut’s port, state media reported.

The decision by Ghassan Khoury came a day after the Lebanese judge leading the investigation into the explosion requested the release of 13 people who were detained after the August catastrophe, one of the largest non-nuclear blasts in history.

The National News Agency said Khoury only approved the release of seven persons, most of them junior port employees. It added that the request to release senior employees was rejected.

NNA did not say when they will be released.

Nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on Aug. 4, killing 211 people, wounding more than 6,000 and damaging entire neighborhoods nearby.

A judicial official said six men and one woman will be released but he did not say when. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The official said the head of the customs department, his predecessor and the port’s director general at the time will remain in custody.

In April, six people including security officers who had been detained for months, were released. They included an officer who had written a detailed warning to top officials prior to the explosion about the dangers of the material stored at the port.

After the blast, 25 people were detained but with those released in April and the seven who will be set free, 12 will remain in detention.

Lebanon’s code of criminal procedure gives the judicial investigator the authority to hold suspects in pre-trial detention indefinitely. But this violates their due process rights, said Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch. She added that under international law, anyone held in pre-trial detention has a right to a speedy trial or release.

“Those detained in connection with the Beirut blast have spent almost a year in prison, without knowing the evidence or the charges against them, and with no prospects of a trial in the near future,” said Majzoub. “Their release addresses some of the due process concerns that HRW had with regards to the investigation.”

Judge Tarek Bitar was named to lead the investigation in February after his predecessor was removed following legal challenges by two former Cabinet ministers he had accused of negligence.

The Beirut port explosion has been one of the most traumatic national experiences the Lebanese have faced. Families of those killed are skeptical that any investigation into the explosion can be transparent and independent in a country where a culture of impunity has prevailed for decades.

___

Associated Press writer Sarah El Deeb contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German Cabinet OKs 2022 budget plan with more new debt

    Germany's Cabinet on Wednesday approved plans for a 2022 budget that foresee an increase in new debt as spending on health and fighting climate change rises. Scholz said Germany is investing strongly in “social cohesion” and “a strong, future-oriented and climate-friendly economy.” Center-right Chancellor Angela Merkel is not seeking re-election.

  • Watch US Navy trial causing earthquake after blasting 18 tonnes of explosives in Atlantic

    The shock trial was executed first in 34 years on nuclear-powered carrier

  • Rogers Communication (RCI) is a Top-Ranked Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Zions (ZION) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Moog (MOG.A) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock

    If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Moog (MOG.A) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.

  • Can WisdomTree (WETF) Stock Continue to Grow Earnings?

    If you are looking for a fast-growing stock that is still seeing plenty of opportunities on the horizon, make sure to consider WisdomTree (WETF).

  • Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Titan Machinery (TITN) Is Still a Bargain Stock

    If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Titan Machinery (TITN) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.

  • Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) Is Still a Bargain Stock

    Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BAMXF) made it through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen and could be a great choice for investors looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices.

  • Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • How to Find Strong Buy Retail and Wholesale Stocks Using the Zacks Rank

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • How to Find Strong Buy Consumer Discretionary Stocks Using the Zacks Rank

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • Nasdaq Composite looks to add to record rally, as S&P 500, Dow struggle for momentum

    U.S. stock benchmarks drift higher Wednesday morning, with the Nasdaq Composite aiming to post a 16th straight record in 2021 and the S&P 500 struggling to surpass last week's record closing gains in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve's policy updates.

  • 2 pre-teen girls mysteriously found dead in Florida canal, identities unknown

    Two pre-teen girls have been mysteriously found dead along the same Florida canal and police are now working to identify them. Shortly after noon on Tuesday, police received a 911 call reporting a body floating in the water, close to a neighborhood, Lauderdale Police Lt. Michael Santiago told ABC News on Wednesday.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 23rd

    PNTG, GHLD, EXPI, ACR and AG have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 23, 2021.

  • UN urges world to push Afghanistan from battlefield to talks

    The U.N.’s top envoy for Afghanistan urged the international community on Tuesday to do everything possible to push the Taliban and the government from the battlefield back to the negotiating table, warning that “inertia” and the lack of action might lead to more years of bloodshed and conflict. Deborah Lyons told the U.N. Security Council that she cannot overstate her concern at the current situation, saying every major trend -- politics, security, the peace process, the economy, the humanitarian emergency and tackling COVID-19 -- is either “negative or stagnant.” “More than 50 of Afghanistan’s 370 districts have fallen since the beginning of May,” the U.N. special representative said in a virtual briefing to a ministerial meeting of the council.

  • Can pandemic recovery plan end Italy's years of stagnation?

    The COVID-19 pandemic hit Italy especially hard, killing more than 127,000 people and sending the European Union's third-largest economy into a devastating tailspin. Leading the charge is Premier Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, who was tapped as head of a national unity government specifically for his economic expertise and institutional knowledge both in Italy and the EU. The challenge is formidable: Italy has failed to show robust growth in the more than two decades since it joined the euro currency union in 1999.

  • 5 years after Brexit vote, divided UK still feels shockwaves

    Five years ago Wednesday, Britons voted in a referendum that was meant to bring certainty to the U.K.’s unsettled relationship with its European neighbors. “Britain is still significantly divided over the merits of Brexit,” said polling expert John Curtice of the University of Strathclyde. “Over four in five people still say that they would vote exactly in the same way as they did five years ago,” Curtice said.

  • US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation

    American authorities seized a range of Iran’s state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading disinformation, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. The Justice Department said 33 of the seized websites were used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and Television Union, which was singled out by the U.S. government last October for what officials described as efforts to spread disinformation and sow discord among American voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The group is separate from the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group whose news websites remained operational.

  • No, North Korea’s Tank Isn’t the Best in the World. Not Even Close.

    The "Storm Tiger" hardly lives up to its name.