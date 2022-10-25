Judge orders release of footage of Fayetteville woman who says cops wrongly detained her

Police body camera footage that captured the exchange between a property manager and Fayetteville police officers will be released, a Cumberland County judge ruled Tuesday.

Judge Jim Ammons' ruling came after the Fayetteville Police Department and Ja'Lana Dunlap-Banks, 22, filed motions petitioning the court for the release of the footage. In North Carolina, body camera footage can only be released by order of the court.

Dunlap-Banks says she was unconstitutionally detained and handcuffed by two Fayetteville police officers about 1 p.m. Sept. 6 while checking on a property in north Fayetteville for her employer, AVA Real Estate.

More:Woman says Fayetteville cops wrongly handcuffed her and took her ID; now she plans to sue

"I think the interest for both of us is to publicly release," Michael Rose Whyte, attorney for the Fayetteville Police Department, said during the brief hearing.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Judge orders body cam footage released in Ja'Lana Dunlap-Banks case