Judge orders release of Paul Pelosi attack video: CBS News Flash Jan. 26, 2023

Video of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, being attacked will be made public following a ruling by a California judge. The Transportation Dept. is examining whether Southwest Airlines knowingly over-sold flights last month, leading to a nationwide travel meltdown. Southwest blames the disruption on winter weather. And doctors in Texas separated conjoined twins in a historic 11-hour surgery. Both babies are recovering well.

  • The DOJ was willing to get a warrant to search Biden's home for documents if he didn't cooperate: CNN

    Biden's cooperation in the hunt for classified documents at his private home meant the DOJ didn't need to get a search warrant, sources told CNN.

  • San Francisco judge orders release of 911 call, body camera footage in Paul Pelosi attack

    A San Francisco judge ordered the release of pivotal evidence in the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, including the 911 call and body camera footage.

  • Proud Boys expecting 'civil war' before Jan. 6, witness says

    The month before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, members of the Proud Boys were growing increasingly angry about the outcome of the 2020 election and were expecting a “civil war,” a former member told jurors on Tuesday as he took the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against the group's former leader. Matthew Greene testified in the case against former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants under a cooperation deal with the government after pleading guilty to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with fellow extremists. Greene told jurors that the Proud Boys' conversations became more heated as December 2020 wore on and challenges to President Donald Trump's election loss were unsuccessful.

  • Amazon Warehouse's secret deals — from Apple to Xbox — are about to sell out

    Some products are open-box, some are pre-owned and all are guaranteed. What a way to save!

  • Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges

    A prosecutor’s pledge to make imminent charging decisions for “multiple” people in a probe centered on Donald Trump’s actions in Georgia following the 2020 election has renewed interest in whether the former president could soon be facing charges. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) offered the revelation Tuesday as she argued that a special…

  • FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisory

    WINTER STORM: Heavy snow, rain and wind impacting Ohio on Wednesday

  • Exclusive-Renault, Nissan aim to announce deal on reshaped alliance on Feb 6 -sources

    TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) -French car maker Renault and its Japanese partner Nissan Motor aim to formally unveil a deal to reshape their alliance in London on Feb. 6, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Renault is looking for the Japanese automaker to invest in its new electric-vehicle business while Nissan wants Renault, its top shareholder, to sell down its roughly 43% stake and put the 23-year alliance on a more equal footing. Renault has consistently declined to comment publicly about the talks with its Japanese partner, while a spokesperson for Nissan declined to comment on Thursday.

  • Ukraine war: Zelensky urges speedy delivery of Western tanks

    Ukraine's president says the modern fighting vehicles must be supplied quickly and in significant numbers.

  • Dolphins position review: Will Miami be in search of another upgrade at running back?

    The Dolphins reshaped their running back room but still ranked in bottom 10 of the league in rushing yards per game.

  • Owner of Indianapolis Colts takes guitar collection on the road to share with others

    Jim Irsay, the billionaire owner of the Indianapolis Colts, owns one of the most expensive and impressive collections of music and historical artifacts in the world. He's taking the collection on the road to share it with other music enthusiasts. Vladimir Duthiers reports.

  • Social media slams Oscars after 'The Woman King' doesn't receive a single nomination

    “It deserved Best Costume Design and Best Production Design at the very least,” one tweet read.

  • Need More Energy? Try These 5 Foods Full of Vitamin B12

    Did you know vitamin B12 is often called "the energy vitamin"? Not only is vitamin B12 pivotal in keeping your blood and nerve cells healthy, but it's also involved in making DNA - meaning it's literally part of the material that makes up every single cell of your body. Now, there may be a "magic pill" for what seems like everything these days, including vitamin B12, but buyer beware.

  • Why We Celebrate Black History Month in February

    The origins of Black History Month date back to 1926 when scholar Carter G. Woodson spearheaded a week-long event in February. Here's how it became a month.

  • Ex-Cowboys DE Marcus Spears goes on Eagles rant ahead of NFC Championship Game

    The Eagles are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance, and ahead of the NFC Championship Game one former Cowboy has strong opinions on the Birds. By Adam Hermann

  • House Oversight asks gallery owner about Hunter Biden art sales

    Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee have turned their focus to Hunter Biden’s art sales as a part of the panel’s larger probe into the first family’s business dealings. Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter Wednesday to Georges Bergès, owner of the Georges Bergès Gallery, seeking information about sales of Hunter Biden’s…

  • Ukrainian army confirms withdrawal from Soledar in Donbas

    Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from Soledar to save lives, as the main task there has been accomplished, Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, told public broadcaster Suspilne on Jan. 25.

  • U.S. arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants plummet

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. authorities encountered a daily average of just 115 migrants from those countries over a week-long period ending on Jan. 24, down from an average 3,367 in the week to Dec. 11, a 97% drop, DHS said on Wednesday. The department attributed the decrease to the expansion of a public health order known as Title 42, which was first implemented by Republican former President Donald Trump to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as expanded legal pathways to enter the United States.

  • Opening statements in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

    Prosecutors laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. A defense lawyer said prosecutors incorrectly locked in on Murdaugh's guilt from the start. (Jan. 26)

  • Eagles fans react to Nick Sirianni's Coach of the Year snub

    The Associated Press announced Wednesday the three candidates for NFL Coach of the Year, and Eagles fans are none too pleased with the field. By Adam Hermann

  • A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

    A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a catastrophic, COVID-like cyber event is coming in 2 years.