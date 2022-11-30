Judge orders release of prison mental health records in Stagg killing case

Anthony Gray appeared in Department 8C of the San Joaquin County Courthouse in downtown Stockton on Wednesday, April 20 for arraignment on charges of allegedly stabbing to death 15-year-old student Alycia Reynaga at Amos Alonzo Stagg High School on Monday, April 18.

California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation must release the private mental health records of a man accused of killing a Stockton student to the San Joaquin County court so that a judge may determine his mental competency to face charges, the court held Monday.

At a Nov. 28 hearing, Judge Patrick Smalling ordered CDCR to "produce a complete and unredacted copy of (the defendant's) Central File, including all qualified protected health and mental health information," according to court records.

The defendant, Anthony Gray, was charged with murder in April for allegedly stabbing Alycia Reynaga, a Stagg High School student, to death on campus.

According to the Stockton Unified School District, Gray allegedly drove into a parking lot on the Stagg campus, parked, and grabbed Reynaga and another student before stabbing Reynaga.

Prosecutors have argued "that the murder was intentional and involved the infliction of torture," and that it was carried out "in a way that indicates planning, sophistication, and/or professionalism."

Court records show that Gray previously spent time in Atascadero State Hospital, a state-run psychiatric facility and prison. He is set to appear in court in January for a trial to determine his mental competency to face charges. Gray's public defender, Lois Keenan, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Under California law, a person is considered incompetent to stand trial if they are unable to understand the case against them or help their lawyer with their defense due to mental illness or a developmental disability. In June, a court-appointed doctor said he believed Gray was competent, a finding Gray's attorney disputed.

Records from Atascadero, as well as from California Correctional Health Care, San Joaquin County Behavioral Health and the county jail and hospital, have been subpoenaed in the case, court documents show.

The prosecutor in the case, Danielle Peirano, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

