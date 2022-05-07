Judge orders release of Windsor man in Enfield OD death case

May 7—A federal judge on Friday ordered the release from prison of a Windsor man who sold drugs believed to have contributed to an Enfield man's overdose death on grounds that the federal prisons can't adequately treat his serious medical problems.

Judge Janet C. Hall — who in 2020 sentenced the man, Timothy Charlemagne, 46, to 41 months in prison for his drug dealing — ruled Friday that "extraordinary and compelling circumstances" require his release in the near future.

"Indeed, the record before the court demonstrates that Mr. Charlemagne has received inadequate care for his serious medical conditions since the day he began his period of incarceration," the judge wrote in a nine-page ruling.

COMPASSIONATE RELEASE

DEFENDANT: Timothy Charlemagne, 46, of Windsor

CHANGE: 41-month prison sentence reduced to time served

REASONS: U.S. Bureau of Prisons has failed to meet Charlemagne's medical needs, resulting in amputation of all the toes on his right foot in February; judge found purposes of sentencing already substantially served

Those conditions include obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Charlemagne didn't receive the foot care in prison that his podiatrist recommended when he was sentenced, and all the toes on his right foot have been amputated, according to Federal Defender Terence Ward.

The judge stayed the release order for up to 14 days "for the verification of the defendant's residence and/or establishment of a release plan, to make appropriate travel arrangements, and to ensure the defendant's safe release." She ordered him released as soon as those things are done.

The death of Michael Yuscavitch of Enfield — at age 35 on April 11, 2015 — is believed to have resulted, at least in part, from drugs Charlemagne sold to him.

Yuscavitch's mother, Nanci Lawlor, has pushed vigorously for Charlemagne to be held accountable for her son's death throughout the more than seven years since then.

"I am appalled at the ruling," Lawlor said in a text message Friday.

"I feel like I have failed my son," she added later, saying it is a shame that Charlemagne "will be out there doing what he does best."

"Hopefully in that time frame that he was incarcerated, I have saved at least one mom from suffering like I do," she wrote.

She also thanked the people who have helped her through the process, including prosecutor Jocelyn Courtney Kaoutzanis.

The judge, however, expressed greater optimism about the prospect that Charlemagne will remain crime free after his release.

She put him on a special term of supervised release, which is similar to probation, for nine months and ordered home detention with electronic monitoring of his compliance during that time.

Moreover, the judge wrote in her ruling, "Mr. Charlemagne's rehabilitation has been noteworthy. Prior to being sentenced, he successfully completed Support Court," a federal court rehabilitation program for drug defendants.

"He was drug free for nearly three years in the community while on pretrial release," the judge continued.

While he was in prison, Charlemagne was on track to complete the U.S. Bureau of Prisons' Residential Drug Abuse Program, which could have cut a year off his sentence, resulting in his release in August of this year. He was unable to complete the program because of his medical problems.

"Given the medical ordeal he has been through, the court concludes that Mr. Charlemagne's sentence — as it has actually been served — promotes respect for the law and reflects the seriousness of his offense," the judge wrote. "In addition, both the need to provide deterrence and the need to protect the public here is low, given Mr. Charlemagne's rehabilitation and his physical limitations following the amputation."

