Judge orders separate trials for 2 men charged in death of hunter in Bath Twp.

ST. JOHNS — Two men charged in connection with the shooting death of a hunter in Bath Township more than four years ago will be tried separately, a judge ruled Monday.

Clinton County Circuit Judge Shannon Schlegel denied a motion by the state Attorney General's Office to hold a single trial for Robert Rodway and Thomas Olson on murder and weapons charges stemming from the death of Chong Moua Yang on Nov. 16, 2018, at Rose Lake State Game Area.

Robert Rodway, left, and Thomas Olson (second from right) are charged in the 2018 killing of hunter Chong Moua Yang at Bath Township's Rose Lake State Game Area.

The judge sided with Rodway's attorney, Matthew Newburg, who noted that Rodway and Olson traveled to and from the state game area separately and did not hunt in the same place that day.

Yang died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head, and police found only one set of unknown boot prints leading to his body, the attorney said. The defendants are not charged with aiding and abetting each other, nor are they charged with conspiracy, he noted.

"That really creates an issue when two people are sitting next to each other (in a courtroom) ...," Newburg argued, saying that scenario would create a constitutional issue and force the defendants to point the finger at each other. He also said a single trial would be confusing to the jury.

Olson, of Grand Blanc Township, and Rodway, of St. Johns, are charged with first-degree, felony murder, with an alternative charge of second-degree murder, and felony firearm possession.

Both men admitted hunting in the area where Yang was killed but have denied any involvement in his death. Police said they did not learn the men were hunting at Rose Lake until years later, and Rodway and Olson were not charged until late last year.

There are no eyewitnesses to the shooting and no physical evidence linking the defendants to Yang's death, but a judge in March ordered the two men to stand trial after prosecutors introduced a series of potentially incriminating text messages between them referring to the death investigation.

Among those communications was an April 2020 photo showing the two men in hunting gear at Rose Lake, along with a message that said, "A couple of cold-blooded killers revisiting the crime scene."

Prosecutors also produced evidence that Olson did internet searches for news about a hunter's death before any information about the incident had been released publicly.

Also on Monday, Schlegel denied Newburg's motion to toss the case against Rodway because police and prosecutors charged him out of vindictiveness after he refused to cooperate with the investigation.

A Bath Township police detective expressed hostility toward Rodway during the investigation, then misrepresented evidence during a warrant hearing in an effort to punish him, the attorney said. In effect, Rodway is being penalized for exercising his right to remain silent, he said.

"The only reason he's here ... is because he didn’t want to participate in the investigation," Newburg said.

Schlegel described those issues as jury questions and said she found no reason to believe Rodway was charged out of vindictiveness.

Trial dates will be set during a scheduling conference next week.

