Judge orders special master to review materials seized from Giuliani's NYC apartment

A federal judge granted a request by prosecutors to appoint a special master to review materials seized from Rudy Giuliani's Manhattan apartment as part of a federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The Department of Justice made the request for external review in early May in part because of the "overt and public nature" of the search warrant and the "unusually sensitive privilege issues" involved with it.

The state of play: Giuliani's electronic devices were seized during the execution of a warrant in April, per the New York Times.

Authorities are investigating whether Giuliani's Ukraine lobbying practices on behalf of former President Trump broke federal law.

Giuliani has previously denied wrongdoing and called the investigation “pure political persecution," per AP.

