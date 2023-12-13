Judge orders special setting for Anthony Patterson's child-sex crimes trial

Editor’s Note: This story contains details about an alleged sexual assault of a child. If you know or suspect that anyone under 18 is being sexually or physically abused, call the Texas child abuse hotline at 1-800-252-5400. To learn more about how to identify signs of child abuse or neglect visit dfpx.state.us/Child_protection.

A judge recently ordered a Feb. 26 special setting in Fort Worth for the trafficking and child sexual abuse trial of former Wichita Falls business leader Anthony Ryan Patterson, court records show.

Seventy-eighth District Judge Meredith Kennedy issued an order Dec. 7 for Patterson's trial to take place at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in downtown Fort Worth. This makes the date official for a second attempt at trying Patterson.

The 47-year-old former car dealer is accused of trafficking two elementary-school age girls from Vernon to his home in Wichita Falls so he could sexually abuse them, according to allegations. The girls, 8 and 10, received candy and a few dollars after a sex worker brought them to visit Patterson.

Kennedy ruled to delay his trial in Nov. 6 after jury selection began because the lead defense counsel, Toby Shook of Dallas, suffered a back injury.

Members of Patterson's defense team undertook various maneuvers, including a failed attempt to have Kennedy recused, before the judge granted them a continuance for the trial. The proceedings were moved to Tarrant County on an agreed change of venue.

Patterson is charged with 25 counts in four indictments. The charges include multiple counts of trafficking, indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual performance by a child and employ harmful to a child.

Two of the charges are in connection with a woman who came forward to tell police Patterson sexually assaulted her between 2003 and 2005 while she was underage.

Patterson has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is represented by four defense attorneys.

He is accused of sexually abusing the two Vernon girls at his Wichita Falls home Nov. 18, 2017, according to allegations in court records. He is also suspected of sexually abusing the 10-year-old in a separate incident Dec. 23, 2017, at his home.

His accused co-conspirator, Jandreani Dashimella Bell, allegedly brought the girls from Vernon to Wichita Falls for Patterson after he mentioned a sexual interest in children, according to allegations.

Bell, 31, is expected to testify against Patterson in exchange for limited immunity. Human trafficking and child sex crimes charges are pending against her.

Patterson was free Wednesday from the Wichita County Detention Center on bail exceeding $2 million, according to online jail and court records.

Bell was also free from jail Wednesday on $200,000 in bonds, according to jail records.

