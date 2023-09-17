Judge orders state to remove juveniles held at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola

A federal judge has ordered the state to remove juveniles from the former death row at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, ruling their treatment there cruel and unusual punishment.

The ruling by Chief Judge Shelly Dick comes after a seven-day hearing in August. Lawyers for the juveniles and their families showcased evidence that the juveniles routinely are held in solitary confinement, deprived of their right to an education and have been held in inhumane conditions.

Furthermore, the written order states recent evidence showed extensive and excessive cell restriction, indiscriminate use of handcuffs and mace and punitively denying youth family contact.

In July 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards announced a plan to move children in juvenile justice custody to the former death row of Angola. Attorneys with the ACLU and local counsel filed a lawsuit in August 2022, in order to stop the Governor’s plan from moving forward.

After an emergency hearing in September 2022, a federal judge allowed the state to move forward with its plan, the state assured under oath that the site would be closed by spring 2023 and would meet legal requirements.

The Office of Juvenile Justice promised the court that it would not violate the constitutional rights of the young people housed at Angola if the court would permit it to temporarily house a few youth for a short period of time, according to court documents. It argued that this move was needed to protect the public and other youth under its care. It was offered as a short-term solution to a temporary space problem.

As of last week, almost a year later, 70 to 80 adolescent boys have been incarcerated at the Angola facility. Dicks' ruling ordered that the children be removed from the location by Sept. 15.

“Now it is time for Louisiana’s leaders to provide the appropriate care and support so all children can thrive and reach their full potential," David Utter, lead counsel, said. "We demand investment in our children, not punishment. State officials must address the long-standing, systemic failures in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system. A state where all our children — Black, brown and white — have equal access to opportunity is possible."

After more than a year of local and national advocacy, public outrage and an ongoing federal lawsuit, the state of Louisiana has finally relented and moved children out of Angola but without any notice to the plaintiffs’ attorneys, ACLU states.

According to ACLU, The state is appealing the judge’s order — continuing to fight for the ability to hold children in conditions that violate their constitutional rights. Susan Meyers, senior staff attorney, Southern Poverty Law Center says “Louisiana has one of the most punitive youth justice systems in the country. The decision to hold children in the notorious Angola Prison exemplifies that. While the judge’s order seeks to remove children from unprecedented conditions, the state plans to appeal the ruling and select yet another adult facility to hold children – and repeat its shameful history."

The Office of Juvenile Justice announced it had moved the children from Angola to what appears to be an adult detention facility which also houses youth in Jackson Parish.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Judge orders Louisiana to remove juveniles from state prison in Angola