Judge orders stay away order for Jorge Masvidal from UFC rival, reports say

A judge issued a stay-away order for Kendall’s Jorge Masvidal, where he must be at least 25 feet away from UFC rival Colby Covington, according to an ESPN report.

The outlet reported Masvidal pleaded not guilty to two felony charges Thursday in Miami, where he’s being accused of causing a brain injury to Covington as part of aggravated assault and criminal mischief stemming from a March 21 incident outside a Miami Beach restaurant.

Masvidal, 37, was released from Miami-Dade Corrections custody after posting a $15,000 bond after the incident, where he was originally “accused of cracking Covington’s tooth after cracking him with a couple of sucker punches,” according to an earlier Herald report.

The incident took place outside Papi Steak, 760 First St. in Miami Beach around 11 p.m. on March 21, the Herald previously reported.

Covington’s name was originally redacted in the police report due to Marsy’s Law, which is a state statute permitting police from shielding a victim’s name.

In the initial police report, Covington was leaving Papi Steak with a group when Masvidal “ran up to him from his left and, without notice, punched him with a closed fist two times in the face,” the Herald previously reported.

“The criminal mischief charge stipulates that Masvidal caused more than $1,000 damage to Covington’s property, in this case a watch,” ESPN reported.

The outlet said Masvidal’s next court date is scheduled for May 12.