Judge orders Texas DPS to release Uvalde school shooting records; timing remains unclear

A Travis County judge has issued a formal order to the Texas Department of Public Safety for the agency to release a trove of investigative information and evidence from the 2022 Uvalde school shooting.

The Nov. 28 order by state District Judge Daniella Deseta Lyttle closely follows her statements earlier this year that she intended to order the release of most documents, including videos and statements of officers and other law enforcement who responded to the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School.

But the order more officially moves a case brought by multiple national and state media outlets, including the Austin American-Statesman, toward potential resolution and pushes information collected in the investigation toward transparency.

DPS spokesman Travis Considine said Thursday that the agency had no comment. It is unclear if officials will appeal.

Under the ruling, the agency has 20 days to release the information or to seek a ruling from a higher court, which could trigger the release of the records by mid-December. The order also would require DPS to also release the information within 20 days of an unsuccessful appeal.

The lack of information has remained a source of deep frustration among victims of the 19 children and two teachers who died in the attack at the school. Initially, officials were not forthcoming about the flawed law enforcement response in which officers remained in the hallway for more than an hour before taking down the gunman.

In the 20 months since, information has emerged through the media that showed the depth of the police inaction, including a hallway video published in July 2022 by the American-Statesman.

DPS has said it is legally withholding information from public release at the request of the Uvalde County district attorney, citing an ongoing investigation that could result in charges against the officers.

Lyttle granted multiple exceptions to the order sought by DPS, including that sensitive crime scene images would not be made public and would protect the personal information of police in certain instances.

It also would protect information such as DNA reports and would require DPS to blur the faces of children captured on body camera footage.

