Abortions resume in some Texas clinics after judge halts law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAUL J. WEBER and JAMIE STENGLE
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortions quickly resumed in some Texas clinics Thursday after a federal judge halted the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., but doctors across the state did not rush to resume normal operations with the court battle far from over.

The order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman late Wednesday was meant to give Texas clinics cover to resume seeing most patients for the first time since early September, when the law known as Senate Bill 8 went into effect, banning abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman's Health, said her four Texas clinics called in some patients early Thursday who were on a list in case the law was blocked at some point. Other appointments were being scheduled for the days ahead, and phone lines were again busy, she said.

But the relief felt by Texas abortion providers was tempered by the possibility of an appeals court reinstating the law in the coming days. Some Texas physicians, meanwhile, were still declining to perform abortions, fearful they might be held liable despite the judge's order.

“There's actually hope from patients and from staff, and I think there's a little desperation in that hope," Hagstrom Miller said. “Folks know this opportunity could be short-lived."

The law leaves enforcement solely in the hands of private citizens, who are entitled to collect $10,000 in damages if they bring successful lawsuits against abortion providers who violate the restrictions. Planned Parenthood, which had said it was hopeful the order would allow clinics to resume abortion services as soon as possible, did not immediately offer an update on its plans Thursday.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office quickly served notice of the state's intent to appeal but had yet to do so Thursday.

“The sanctity of human life is, and will always be, a top priority for me," Paxton tweeted.

Pitman's order amounted to the first legal blow to Senate Bill 8, which had withstood a wave of earlier challenges. In the weeks since the restrictions took effect, Texas abortion providers said the impact had been “exactly what we feared.”

In a 113-page opinion, Pitman took Texas to task, saying Republican lawmakers had “contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme” by leaving enforcement solely in the hands of private citizens, who can collect damages if they bring successful lawsuits against abortion providers who violate the restrictions.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, has the effect of banning abortions before some women even know they are pregnant.

“From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution,” wrote Pitman, who was appointed to the bench by former President Barack Obama.

“That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right."

The lawsuit was brought by the Biden administration, which has said the restrictions were enacted in defiance of the U.S. Constitution. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the order “a victory for women in Texas and for the rule of law.”

The law had been in effect since Sept. 1.

“For more than a month now, Texans have been deprived of abortion access because of an unconstitutional law that never should have gone into effect. The relief granted by the court today is overdue, and we are grateful that the Department of Justice moved quickly to seek it,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Texas Right to Life, the state's largest anti-abortion group, said the order was not unexpected.

“This is ultimately the legacy of Roe v. Wade, that you have activist judges bending over backwards, bending precedent, bending the law, in order to cater to the abortion industry," said Kimberlyn Schwartz, a spokeswoman for the group. “These activist judges will create their conclusion first: that abortion is a so-called constitutional right and then work backwards from there.”

Abortion providers say their fears have become reality in the short time the law has been in effect. Planned Parenthood says the number of patients from Texas at its clinics in the state decreased by nearly 80% in the two weeks after the law took effect.

Some providers have said Texas clinics are now in danger of closing while neighboring states struggle to keep up with a surge of patients who must drive hundreds of miles for an abortion. Other women, they say, are being forced to carry pregnancies to term.

Other states, mostly in the South, have passed similar laws that ban abortion within the early weeks of pregnancy, all of which judges have blocked. A 1992 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court prevented states from banning abortion before viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb, around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

But Texas’ version had so far outmaneuvered the courts because it leaves enforcement to private citizens to file suits, not prosecutors, which critics say amounts to a bounty.

The Texas law is just one that has set up the biggest test of abortion rights in the U.S. in decades, and it is part of a broader push by Republicans nationwide to impose new restrictions on abortion.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court began a new term, which in December will include arguments in Mississippi’s bid to overturn 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion.

Last month, the court did not rule on the constitutionality of the Texas law in allowing it to remain in place. But abortion providers took that 5-4 vote as an ominous sign about where the court might be heading on abortion after its conservative majority was fortified with three appointees of former President Donald Trump.

Ahead of the new Supreme Court term, Planned Parenthood on Friday released a report saying that if Roe v. Wade were overturned, 26 states are primed to ban abortion. This year alone, nearly 600 abortion restrictions have been introduced in statehouses nationwide, with more than 90 becoming law, according to Planned Parenthood.

Texas officials argued in court filings that even if the law were put on hold temporarily, providers could still face the threat of litigation over violations that might occur before a permanent ruling.

___

Stengle contributed from Dallas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Social media was once a neutral battleground. Now, both Republicans and Democrats have demonized them to drive political agendas.

    Facebook, Google, Twitter, and others have become punching bags on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers accusing them of both censorship and turning a blind eye to hate speech and lies.

  • ‘Proud to Do Our Part’: Texas Provider Resumes Abortions After Judge Blocks Ban

    Tasos Katopodis/GettyA Texas abortion provider has resumed providing abortions after six weeks gestation, more than a month after a law banning the procedure past that point halted nearly all abortions in the state.Whole Woman’s Health, which operates four clinics in the state, resumed providing abortions Thursday morning, after U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman issued an injunction blocking the Texas law. Founder and CEO Amy Hagstrom Miller said the clinics had already provided several ab

  • Opponents of Texas ban on most abortions expand challenges

    Opponents of a new Texas ban on most abortions filed a lawsuit in Illinois on Tuesday after weeks of being thwarted by courts elsewhere in their efforts to block the nation's most restrictive abortion law. The latest legal challenge came as the Biden administration waited for a federal judge in Austin, Texas, to rule on a request to halt the law known as Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions in Texas once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. Although courts have blocked similar measures elsewhere in U.S., the Texas law has remained in place since early September because it uniquely leaves enforcement solely up to private citizens, who are entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail in a lawsuit against abortion providers.

  • Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

    A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an “offensive deprivation" of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation's second-most populous state since September. The order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8, which until now had withstood a wave of early challenges. In the weeks since the restrictions took effect, Texas abortion providers say the impact has been “exactly what we feared.”

  • Texas immediately appealed a judge's decision to suspend its ban on abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy

    The state appealed the suspension of its highly restrictive abortion ban, which a judge called an "offensive deprivation of such an important right."

  • GOP Politician Who Linked COVID Vaccines To Satan Resigns From Committee

    New Hampshire state Rep. Ken Weyler backtracked on sharing the controversial report: “I apologize for not vetting the document more thoroughly."

  • Judge blocks enforcement of Texas abortion law

    A federal judge ruled in favor of the Biden administration and issued a temporary injunction Wednesday night, barring enforcement of Texas' controversial new abortion law.

  • U.S. judge blocks near-total abortion ban in Texas

    A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked the near-total ban on abortion in Texas, opening up a new phase in the legal battle over the country's toughest abortion law yet.The U.S. Supreme Court had earlier allowed the ban to proceed, in a 5-4 vote powered by conservative justices.Wednesday's order comes after the Biden administration urged legal intervention, and temporarily prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed law as it continues to be debated in courts.The U.S. Justice Department argued that the law violates the constitutional right to abortion recognized by the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision, and improperly interferes with the federal government's ability to provide abortion-related services.Meanwhile an attorney representing the state of Texas argued there were plenty of opportunities for people in the state to challenge the law on their own, and said it intended to take Wednesday's ruling to the conservative-leaning Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.The Texas law seeks to ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women realize they're pregnant, and makes no exceptions for rape or incest.It also lets ordinary citizens enforce the ban, rewarding them at least $10,000 if they successfully sue anyone who violates the ban, which critics have likened to anti-abortion bounty hunters.The Texas case is part of a fierce legal battle over abortion access across the country, with numerous other states pursuing restrictions.The Supreme Court will consider Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban on December 1.

  • Can an 18-year-old have a gun in Texas? Here’s what to know after Timberview shooting

    As the case involving a shooting at Timberview High School in the Mansfield school district is investigated, here’s what to know about Texas gun laws.

  • Illinois water pollution getting worse

    Chicagoans were shocked last week to see a rust-colored substance from an Indiana water treatment plant ooze into Lake Michigan.But more dangerous and less publicized is the contamination that pours into Illinois waterways when farm chemicals—sometimes called nutrients— are washed off the land by heavy rains. Why it matters: Water polluted with these chemicals [including nitrogen and phosphorus] can cause "blue baby syndrome," a condition that starves infants of oxygen. High levels have also bee

  • U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A federal judge temporarily blocked on Wednesday a near-total ban on abortion in Texas, the toughest such law in the United States, following a challenge from President Joe Biden's administration after the U.S. Supreme Court let it proceed. The action by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed law, which prohibits women from obtaining an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, while litigation over its legality continues. The case is part of a fierce legal battle over abortion access in the United States, with numerous states pursuing restrictions.

  • AT&T quietly becomes powerhouse in conservative politics

    Dallas-based AT&T is taking heat for the company's contributions to the conservative politicians who passed Texas’ unpopular abortion bill. Why it matters: AT&T, the world's largest communications company, has quietly become a powerful player in conservative politics.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe corporation is one of the top donors to the sponsors of Texas' abortion ban. Since 2018, the company has donated $301,000 to the

  • Remaining, renewed and new Big 12 rivalries after Red River

    The Big 12 will have nothing like the Red River rivalry on the second Saturday in October once Texas and Oklahoma make their move to the Southeastern Conference. There will even be the renewal of some old feuds, and maybe some new ones when Cincinnati, BYU, Central Florida and Houston begin Big 12 play within the next two to three seasons.

  • Grab Two Friends, Because These Halloween Costumes for 3 People Are the Cutest

    If you're looking for the perfect Halloween costume for three people, then you're bound to love these trio Halloween costume ideas for October 31, 2021. If you're down to get creative and crafty in order to win best Halloween costume this year and you're rolling deep with two other friends, you've come to the right place for Halloween costume ideas. There are no third wheels with these cute and easy costume options!

  • Federal Judge Orders Texas to Suspend Enforcement of Abortion Law

    The order blocks the state from enforcing the law in any capacity, including barring judges and court clerks from hearing or administering lawsuits brought against an individual or provider

  • GM aims to build Netflix-sized subscription business by 2030

    General Motors said it expects its in-car subscription services to generate nearly $2 billion in revenue this year and will reach as high as $25 billion by the end of the decade, an amount the company said Wednesday will put it in the same league as Netflix, Peloton and Spotify. About a quarter of those vehicles — 4.2 million — have owners that pay for subscriptions services today, Alan Wexler, SVP of innovation and growth at GM, said during a presentation at the company's investor event Wednesday. GM expects that number to grow, especially as it gears up to launch its Ultifi end-to-end software platform in 2023 that will enable an enhanced subscriptions platform and over-the-air software updates.

  • Randall Cobb

    Fearless Forecast Week 5: 4.3 REC 47.9 YDS 0.3 TD Projected Points: 8.43

  • Manchin says he won’t back down on $1.5 trillion spending cap

    Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he won’t back down on a $1.5 trillion reconciliation bill after suggesting Tuesday that he might be willing to support a slightly higher price tag if a compromise was reached with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

  • Queen launches Commonwealth Games baton relay

    The baton contains a special message from the Queen which will travel through all 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth before arriving back in Birmingham for the start of the games in July 2022.Accompanied by her son, Prince Edward, the monarch started the relay by handing the baton to British Paralympian Kadeena Cox before it was carried on by fellow baton bearers down The Mall.The baton will be returned at the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in July.

  • College golf: Conference moves aren’t just limited to the Big 12 and SEC

    Check out this conference-by-conference breakdown, with shows movement among all conferences.