Judge orders tire shop to close for year following drug raid

Dec. 17—Pop's Tires has gone flat.

Lackawanna County Judge Terrence R. Nealon on Friday ordered the tire shop at Ash Street and Capouse Avenue in Pine Brook to close for a year, finding prosecutors proved the business is a drug nuisance and a public nuisance that threatens harm to the neighborhood.

The ruling came one day after the property owners, Mohammed Iftekharuddin and Afzal Jahan Sheikh, and tenant Prime Kutz Barber Shop with the tire shop, agreed with the district attorney's office to close for six months.

The tire shop will be shuttered until November 2023, one year after a two-month drug investigation by city police culminated in a raid of the property and the arrests of four people. Investigators seized marijuana and other drugs at the tire shop and at a North Washington Avenue home, where police also found a stolen handgun.

During the investigation that led to last month's raid, investigators made 10 controlled purchases of drugs from the businesses, according to court paperwork.

Prosecutors went to court to shut the businesses down.

In a 13-month span ending in September, police responded there 16 times, accounting for roughly half of the police calls in that area for the time frame, they argued.

A fistfight that erupted in October prompted the lockdown of John Adams Elementary School, which is across the street, authorities said. Students at Scranton Preparatory School, which is about a block away, are routinely told to avoid the area.

Nealon temporarily shut down the businesses pending a hearing, during which the barber shop and property owners agreed to close up for six months.

The tire shop's owner, Alfred Robinson, who is jailed on a weapons charge, did not participate in the hearing.

The district attorney's office showed that "greater harm would result from refusing the requested injunction than from granting it," Nealon wrote in a memorandum.

"The neighbors, nearby business owners, and school administrators have advised the police that the area of Ash Street and Capouse Avenue has become much safer and more habitable" since the shops were ordered to temporarily close, he wrote.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.