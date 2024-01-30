Judge orders treatment for Suffield Twp. man who threatened ex-employer

A Suffield Township man might avoid a conviction for threatening his former Kent employer with violence.

In Portage County Common Pleas Court, Judge Becky Doherty ruled on Monday that Evan Spencer Pickett, 29, is eligible for the intervention in lieu of conviction program.

According to court records, Pickett is required to undergo treatment within a year, to be monitored by the court's adult probation department. He is also to refrain from using alcohol or illicit substances, submit to random screenings for substance abuse, seek and maintain employment and take any prescribed medications.

In addition, Pickett has been ordered to pay $388.52 in restitution to Kent Police Department.

Successfully completing the program will result in his previous guilty plea being vacated, and removing the conviction from his record.

Kent Police say they responded to Valvoline Quick Oil Change on East Main Street the morning of Sept. 21 after receiving a report that Pickett had been making harassing phone calls to Valvoline locations after he was fired in early September from the Kent location. Pickett was specifically accused of threatening gun violence at the Kent Valvoline.

Pickett pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony swatting in November, the lone charge in a grand jury indictment. He faced up to 18 months in prison, a fine of up to $5,000 and court costs, according to court records.

His attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Reporter Jeff Saunders can be reached at jsaunders@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Suffield man who threatened Kent ex-employer avoids jail