Judge orders trial continued in Meadows murder

Dec. 11—The trial of a man accused of shooting to death an 18-year-old woman inside a Harper Road hotel room in 2018 after allegedly kidnapping her and two other women will be postponed until the first part of 2022, Raleigh Count Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick ruled Friday.

The judge said that the move will give defense attorney Robert Dunlap additional time to investigate whether surveillance video captured from cameras at a Little General on July 9, 2018, could potentially provide exculpatory evidence, or evidence which suggests the defendant, Davide Hudson Jr., is not guilty of the crime of kidnapping.

Hudson is charged with first degree murder, conspiracy and kidnapping in the death of Amber Meadows, who had attended Independence High School. His trial was set for Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.

Dunlap requested the continuance on Friday after reviewing a police video that was entered into state's evidence for presentation at Hudson's trial.

Police provided segments of the surveillance video to the Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney's Office to show that Hudson and the victim, Amber Meadows, had entered a bathroom together and then exited and later left the convenience store parking lot with two female friends of Meadows' and three men who, along with Hudson, were initially charged with kidnapping the three women.

Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons told Kirkpatrick that the police video was a compiled and edited segment of surveillance footage that was shot by four different cameras over a one-hour and 20-minute period. Police necessarily shortened and spliced the footage to capture evidence, said Parsons, rather than making jurors sift through around six hours of surveillance.

He added that the footage is not "smoking gun" evidence that will be able to prove or disprove the charge of kidnapping. On Tuesday, one of Hudson's co-defendants testified at a plea hearing that the men had guns and that they had prevented the three women from leaving the hotel room in the moments prior to Meadows' murder.

Dunlap, however, said the video omits a significant segment of time and does not show events that could prove Hudson did not kidnap Meadows. He said the footage suggests that Hudson entered a bathroom with the victim and that the two exited immediately. In reality, he said, minutes had passed. He said that the edited segment does not show all of the interactions between the victim and Hudson and omits what the defense claims is affectionate behavior between the victim and Hudson. He pointed out that a significant segment of time could have been omitted because Hudson is wearing one shirt at the beginning of the video and a second top when it ends, although the segment does not show nor explain the clothing change.

He added the second shirt is the one that allegedly captured blood evidence.

Dunlap argued that the footage also shows a potential witness, a Black male of about 5 feet 11 inches, speaking with the victims and Hudson's co-defendants in the parking lot. Dunlap stated that the defense did not know of the man's existence until seeing the video for the first time.

He added that the police video suggests friendly social behavior among Hudson's co-defendants, Meadows and the two other women, Destiny Conkle and Arileah Lacy.

Conkle and Lacy initially told police that Hudson and three other men forced the three women at gunpoint to leave the Little General parking lot and to drive to Travelodge on Harper Road, where they held the women hostage. Hudson argued with Meadows and shot her once in the back of her head in a room at the hotel, according to testimony.

Kirkpatrick asked Parsons if demonstrations of affection between the victim and defendant had been removed from the video.

"The video I reviewed shows some, what I could consider to be, some friendly fraternization," Parsons said. "I don't know, honestly. I've not been looking at it for signs of affection or hugging.

"If you watch the video, you can tell these people are, generally, commiserating and fraternizing."

Parsons said that Hudson could provide details about the man who is present in the video and whether he should be called as a defense witness.

He offered to meet with Dunlap, Beckley Police Department Detective Morgan Bragg and Hudson over the weekend to view all of the surveillance video together, in order to be prepared to start trial as planned on Dec. 13.

"I will come in tomorrow with Mr. Bragg and Mr. Dunlap, and we will watch whatever video anybody wants to watch," said Parsons.

He added that Dunlap could ask Hudson about what transpired off-camera and that jurors would be informed that police had made the video and left out the majority of surveillance video captured in the time period.

"You want to know how long he was in the bathroom? Ask him how long he was in the bathroom," Parsons said. "Don't act like it's not real, until you see it from the state."

Dunlap said Hudson needed additional time to review the footage and to speak with his defense attorney and that he may possibly have to call the man who is seen on video talking to the group.

"My client hasn't had an opportunity to see it, so he can't really react to truncated footage," said Dunlap.

He said that he had asked on Dec. 28 to receive a copy of the video from the state because he had not received an exact copy. On June 16, he said the defense filed a motion for a specific recovery and received a supplemental response of raw footage from Little General and several stills captured by police.

He could not play the raw footage on his firm's computers and asked on Aug. 18 for the full videos in a compatible format. He said he did not have the videos on Nov. 29 and asked again for them and that he had received the videos on Thursday.

Parsons said the state took care to provide all evidence to the defense in a timely manner.

Kirkpatrick ruled that, because of the possibility of exculpatory evidence, the trial would be postponed to give Dunlap additional time to address concerns about the surveillance footage.

"That video is a substantial piece of evidence in the trial," Kirkpatrick said. "The state characterizes it as a compiled production or product amounting to a video.

"The defense has characterized it, most recently, as a doctored video.

"The court believes it is, more or less, a redacted video which deletes matters that perhaps would be immaterial, would be inconsequential, would be cumbersome for the jury to view.

"The problem with the matter is that there are additional factors at play, here," said the judge. "There is footage that has been deleted of the redacted video that could be characterized as exculpatory, namely, if the victim did show gestures of affection towards the defendant, if there are instances of the victim hugging and shaking hands or whatever, with Mr. Hudson, that would, perhaps, have some direct bearing upon at least the kidnapping charge, if nothing else."

He said that the court is also concerned about a segment that shows a bathroom door.

"The redacted, corrected, compiled video seems to show something that happened within a matter of seconds, when, in actuality, it may have been as long as eight minutes," said Kirkpatrick. "I think that would be important for a jury to see with their own eyes.

"The jury would have to understand the lapse of time in that concern, because the court has seen this portion of the video three times this afternoon, and I've looked for a splice or a break, and there is none.

"It looks like the defendants entered the bathroom and popped out immediately with the victim, and that, quite possibly, could portray something that did not actually happen."

Kirkpatrick said jurors may be persuaded by the police video, even after being verbally informed that a segment of time had passed.

"Again, this is critical evidence," he added. "The jury will watch a video very attentively, despite what you may tell the jury in terms of lapses of time and speeded-up motions.

"They may, or may not, appreciate that."

He added that if Hudson were convicted, an appeals court may overturn the conviction and order a new trial, based on doubts the redacted video could present.

Kirkpatrick said the court had moved "heaven and earth" to hold Hudson's trial in the 2021 term but that it will be moved to the January 2022 term.

"I do it with a heavy heart," he said. "I do it within the interest of making sure that we can have a clean trial, that we can have a trial with no question marks, no issues outstanding, particularly as to discovery and items that might be characterized as exonerating the defendant."

At Parsons' request, he agreed to wait until Parsons had spoken with an expert witness who has a rigid schedule, prior to setting a court date.

Hudson and three other men — Tyrique Pearl, Jonathan Bird, and Antonio Williams — are accused of forcing Meadows and two other Raleigh County women, Destiny Conkle and Arileah Lacy, at gunpoint to leave a Little General store on Robert C. Byrd Drive and to drive to the Travelodge on Harper Road, where Hudson had reportedly rented two rooms.

Once inside the room, according to Pearl, Conkle and Lacy, Hudson started to argue with Meadows, escorted her into an adjoining hotel room and shot her in the back of the head, killing her.

Pearl, Bird and Williams have all pleaded guilty to reduced charges, in exchange for their testimony against co-defendants.

Pearl, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday, told Kirkpatrick that he witnessed Hudson shooting Meadows in the back of her head. He alleged that Hudson targeted Meadows because he believed her boyfriend owed him money or drugs. He also said that the women were not tied up but that the men had guns in the hotel room and that the women were not free to leave.

All of the men were initially charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and three counts of kidnapping, all felonies.

Bird and Pearl entered identical plea deals offered by Parsons. Both pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy and will serve one to five years and be fined up to $10,000.

Williams pleaded guilty in October 2020 to kidnapping and voluntary manslaughter and agreed to serve 20 years in prison. Former Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said that part of Williams' plea deal is that he would testify against Hudson, Pearl and Bird.