Judge orders trial for four defendants charged with murder of Jonathan Reynoso, Audrey Moran

Four people charged with the murders of a Coachella Valley couple missing since 2017 will proceed to trial, a judge ordered Thursday.

Over two and a half days of testimony, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office built its case against four defendants accused of killing Jonathan Reynoso, 28, and Audrey Moran, 26, of Indio who last had contact with relatives on May 10, 2017.

Abraham Fregoso, 32, of Indio; Manuel Rios, 28, of Coachella; Aaron Bernal, 29, of Indio; and Adilene Casteneda, 29, of Coachella have pleaded not guilty.

The hearing at the Superior Court in Riverside concluded Thursday with a judge ruling that there is enough evidence for the four defendants to be tried for murder.

Two other people charged with aiding to conceal the crime have already pleaded guilty.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

