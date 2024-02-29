Judge orders Trump removed from Illinois primary ballot, but puts order on hold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered the Illinois Board of Elections to remove former President Donald Trump from the Illinois primary ballot – but also put the order on hold, pending a likely appeal.

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie R. Porter issued the ruling Wednesday – but stayed the ruling until in anticipation of an appeal to the Illinois Appellate or Supreme Court.

The primary is on March 19.

Illinois is one of several states considering disqualifying former President Trump because of his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 – and whether that could be considered an insurrection.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on the matter soon.

