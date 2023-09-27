Judge orders Verona teacher charged with sexually assaulting student detained in jail

Verona High School teacher Matthew Swajkowski, 36, who had been charged with sexually assaulting a student, was ordered detained in Essex County jail during today's detention hearing before Judge Patrick Arre.

Swajkowski, a Verona resident, was taken into custody on Sept. 22 and charged with sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges, reads a statement from acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

Swajkowski worked at Verona High School as a teacher and also oversaw the school’s chess club. The juvenile victim attended the high school and was a member of the chess club, according to Stephens.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office stated in July 2023, the Verona Police Department was notified that the defendant was engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct with the juvenile victim.

During the investigation by the Verona Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined Swajkowski "engaged in sexual conduct with the juvenile." The 12 charges against him include "sexual conduct with a minor and purposely or knowingly offering or serving or making available an alcoholic beverage to a person under the legal age for consuming alcoholic beverages."

During Wednesday's hearing, Arre heard arguments from counsel, and decided to detain Swajkowski in Essex County jail, where he’ll remain until his case is resolved.

Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Sherry Stembridge argued Swajkowski should be detained. Swajkowski’s defense attorney, Kevin Sisco, argued for conditional release.

Swajkowski’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Verona NJ teacher charged with student sex assault to remain in jail