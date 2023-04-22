Judge orders Virginia man to serve life in prison for murder of ex-wife

Apr. 21—A Frederick County Circuit Court judge on Friday sentenced a Virginia man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of his ex-wife.

Lemuel Lee Roberts, 35, of Winchester, was found guilty in February of first-degree murder.

Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 31, a Virginia resident with whom Lemuel Roberts had two children, was found dead in Frederick County in January 2020.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt said she did not impose the life sentence lightly.

"Today we have justice for Kaitlin, her family, and her many friends and supporters," State's Attorney Charlie Smith said in a press release on Friday after the sentencing.

Smith said Lemuel Roberts "showed zero remorse and took substantial steps to cover up his killing."

"I have to agree with the state that I see no remorse from you," Solt said to Roberts in court.

Solt considered the evidence presented by prosecutors, as well as Roberts' prior record, which includes, "prior acts of personal violence," and probation violations, she said.

When asked if Lemuel Roberts might appeal, his attorney, Tony Garcia, declined to comment.

"Obviously, he stands on his position that he did not murder her, but he does express remorse. This was the mother of his children, and they were at many times, in life, in love, and she was a family member to his family," Garcia said.

Kaitlin Roberts was found dead in Frederick County on Jan. 11, 2020. Soon after, her ex-husband was charged with first-degree murder.

In a trial that lasted almost two weeks in February, prosecutors linked Lemuel Roberts to the crime using DNA evidence and cellphone data that pinged him close to where Kaitlin's body was discovered, around the time she was killed.

Surveillance video showing Lemuel Roberts' car, a Buick Enclave, at a Sunoco in Winchester, where belongings of Kaitlin Roberts were later found in a dumpster.

Kaitlin Roberts' body had 32 stab wounds and damage that indicated she was dragged from a car, authorities have said.

Story continues

Lemuel Roberts said at one point that he did not leave his house after the evening of Jan. 10, 2020, according to charging documents.

Deputy State's Attorney Kirsten Brown said Lemuel Roberts had not been truthful during the investigation. "He's made up at least three stories at this point," she told Solt.

Prosecutors sought life without parole for the killing. Several of Kaitlin Roberts' relatives and friends made victim impact statements, which are intended for a judge to consider before deciding on a sentence.

Carla Cornett-Smith, Kaitlin Roberts' aunt, requested that Solt impose a life sentence without parole.

The sentence was necessary to keep Lemuel Roberts from being violent to someone else, and because he had changed his behavior or shown remorse, she said.

Members of Lemuel Roberts' family were present for the sentencing and spoke in support of him.

"He was already painted a killer before he even walked into this courtroom," said his sister Charita Roberts.

Alyssa Fitzwater, 29, of Hagerstown, a cousin of Kaitlin Roberts, told the News-Post after the sentencing that despite the sentencing outcome they wanted, "it's still a sad day."

"She's not coming back," she said.